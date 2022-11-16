Three players scored in double figures to help Chuckey-Doak Middle School rally in the second half.
The Black Knights trailed by five points at intermission but took a two-point lead to the fourth quarter, eventually taking a 54-47 triumph at South Greene Middle.
Knox McAmis led Chuckey-Doak with 16 points. Ryland Grindstaff and Jaime Hernandez both scored 10, just ahead of nine-point efforts by Shane Cook and Kaine Ricker.
The Black Knights shot 10-of-15 from the foul line in the fourth quarter, where Grindstaff went 6-of-6 and hit one field goal for eight of his points. Ricker went 3-of-4 at the charity stripe, with McAmis and Cook hitting Chuckey-Doak’s only other two field goals in the final frame.
Hernandez made three baskets in the first quarter, and McAmis did likewise in the second before burying a 3-pointer. McAmis, Cook, Ricker and Hernandez all hit twice from the field during the third quarter.
South Greene led 13-9 after one quarter and 26-21 at halftime, but the Black Knights grabbed a 38-36 lead before the third period ended.
Noah Wright fired in 21 points to lead the Rebels, scoring five of his eight field goals in the first half and two more in the third quarter.
Gavin Dyer hit from 3-point range three times and finished with 13, including two of South Greene’s four baskets in the final quarter. Simon Burns added six points, Jude Dyer four and Trenton Haynes three.
GIRLS CHUCKEY-DOAK 46 SOUTH GREENE 12
Chuckey-Doak Middle School found its offensive rhythm Tuesday night, storming ahead 23-0 after one quarter en route to a 46-12 triumph at South Greene Middle.
Chloe Kirkpatrick and Rylee Rawlings both hit three baskets in the opening frame, before Tralyn Southerland followed her five-point first quarter with three field goals in the second. Southerland and Kirkpatrick both finished with 11 points to lead the Lady Black Knights.
Rawlings scored nine points, and Gabby Atchison had eight including two of Chuckey-Doak’s three baskets after halftime. Isabelle Karriker scored five of her six points in the first half, and Jayden Myers added one.
Chuckey-Doak led 39-6 at the half and 43-10 after three quarters.
Madison Fillers scored 10 points for the Lady Rebels, accounting for all of South Greene’s points during the second and third quarters. Alyssa Yarboro added two points.
WEST GREENE 22 CHURCH HILL 11
West Greene Middle School didn’t score a lot, but the Lady Buffaloes more than made up for it defensively.
Allowing just one field goal in the first half, the Lady Buffs pulled away with a 10-point third quarter after leading 11-2 at the break.
Joie Shipley led the way with 10 points, hitting two baskets in both the first and third quarters.
Payton Norton added four points, Aleea Aiken and Madison Wagner both had three and Emily Justis two.
Danni Guinn had six for Church Hill.
BOYS CHURCH HILL 42 WEST GREENE 24
A dominant third quarter allowed Church Hill to distance itself from West Greene Middle School.
The Buffaloes trailed just 8-5 after one quarter and 16-13 at the half, but the visitors took a 30-16 lead to the fourth quarter.
Josiah Dawson buried four 3-pointers and led West Greene with 12 points. Carter Stills added four, Tytus Shelton and Lukas Winstead both scored three and Luke Heck had two.
Colton Huff scored 14 to lead Church Hill.
MONDAY NEWPORT GRAMMAR 42 NORTH GREENE 1
Traditional powerhouse Newport Grammar School got eight players in the scoring column in Monday’s win over North Greene Middle.
Matt Boyd hit a free throw for the Huskies’ lone point in the second quarter.