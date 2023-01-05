Matt Boyd removed any thought of North Greene Middle falling to Surgoinsville again.
After making just one basket in the first half, Boyd erupted for four field goals in the third quarter and two more in the fourth to finish with 18 points in Thursday’s win.
Leon Johnson added five points, Colton Cutshall and Kelson Eastep both had four and Nathan Tolley two.
The Huskies led 7-0 after one quarter and 11-5 at the half, before taking a 20-7 lead to the fourth.
CHUCKEY-DOAK 49 ROGERSVILLE 35
Chuckey-Doak Middle reminded Rogersville it has plenty of scoring weapons. Of the six Black Knights who scored, five did so in the first half to help Chuckey-Doak take a 28-15 lead, which became 40-26 before the fourth quarter.
Ryland Grindstaff made two 3-pointers in the opening half, adding another in the third quarter before finishing with 15 points.
Kaine Ricker likewise scored in all four quarters and ended up with 10 points. Jaime Hernandez hit a 3-pointer and scored eight points. Shane Cook added seven, Knox McAmis hit two 3s for his six points and Bradley Caldwell hit from deep to round out the scoring.
Elijah Carmack dropped a game-high 25 to lead the Warriors, accounting for eight of Rogersville’s nine second-half field goals.
GREENEVILLE 54 LIBERTY BELL 22
Greeneville Middle went as Yordan Gomez-Mill went during the first half, and it was pretty efficient.
Gomez-Mills made two early 3-pointers and scored 15 of his 17 points before intermission.
Landon Aldridge hit from deep three times in the second half to finish with 12 points, while Taren Claridy added 11 — nine after halftime.
Braylen Kidwell and Cole Smith each hit a 3-pointer and finished with five points, while Kingston Ricker and Parker Quillen each had two.
Leading 9-7 after one quarter, Greeneville took a 23-12 halftime lead which grew to 41-22 after three.
JOHNSON COUNTY 41 WEST GREENE 28
The shooting touch of Carter Atwood finally caught up to West Greene Middle in the third quarter.
Thanks to 12 first-half points from Tytus Shelton, 10 in the second quarter, the Buffaloes stayed within 22-17 at the break but fell behind 37-24 entering the fourth.
Carter Stills scored his six points in the second half for West Greene. Eli Brown added four with Josiah Dawson, Lukas Winstead and Luke Heck each scoring two.
Atwood, who made five 3-pointers in the game, led the Longhorns with 19 points.
CHURCH HILL 42 SOUTH GREENE 27
The teams played on even terms in the first quarter. But Church Hill Middle blanked the Rebels in the second for a 24-12 halftime lead, before taking a 31-19 advantage to the fourth.
Jude Dyer scored six first-quarter points for South Greene Middle and finished with eight, with Noah Wright scoring six of his eight points in the fourth period.
Lucas Murdock scored four points, and Eli Fillers had three with Simon Burns and Gavin Dyer each scoring two.
Colton Miller led Church Hill’s balanced effort with 11 points, as eight players scored.
GIRLS WEST GREENE 28 JOHNSON COUNTY 19
West Greene Middle struggled in the first quarter but found some rhythm in the second, and that was just enough to leave Mountain City victorious Thursday night.
Joie Shipley led the Lady Buffaloes with her 10 points. She and Erica Davis both made two baskets in the second quarter, before Shipley added two more baskets in the third and Aleea Aiken made a pair in the fourth.
Payton Norton matched Aiken with six points, with Davis adding four and Journey Lamons two.
Tied 2-2 after one quarter, the Lady Buffs took a 12-4 halftime lead before the two teams traded buckets in the second half.
West Greene (13-4) improved to 10-2 in conference play with the win.
CHUCKEY-DOAK 39 ROGERSVILLE 21
Chuckey-Doak Middle allowed just one basket in the first half, building a comfortable 15-2 halftime lead and taking a 26-12 advantage to the fourth quarter Thursday night.
Rylee Rawlings and Isabelle Karriker led the Lady Black Knights with 11 and 10 points respectively. Both made a pair of field goals in the second quarter to help Chuckey-Doak pull away quickly.
Jayden Myers added six points, while Tralyn Southerland and Chloe Kirkpatrick scored four apiece. Harley Thompson and Katie Johnson each had two.
SURGOINSVILLE 24 NORTH GREENE 15
Shooting droughts in the first and fourth quarters spelled doom for North Greene Middle.
Trailing 8-2 after one quarter, the Lady Huskies stayed within 12-7 at halftime and 16-12 entering the fourth but couldn’t climb back.
Addie Dean led North Greene with six points. Teaganne Vakkur added four, Heidi Trentham three and Chloe Keys two. Dean and Trentham each hit a 3-pointer in the second half.
LIBERTY BELL 55 GREENEVILLE 27
Allison Hayes got Greeneville Middle off to a red-hot start. But the Lady Devils couldn’t keep it going after the opening quarter.
Hayes made three 3-pointers during her 11-point first quarter, adding two more in the fourth to finish with a game-high 17 points.
The Lady Devils led 16-9 after the opening frame, but the winners surged ahead 28-19 at the half and 43-19 after three.
Julia Woolsey added four points, with Kaydynse Gibson and Takiyah Crum each hitting a 3-pointer in the first half.