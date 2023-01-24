KINGSPORT — Yordan Gomez-Mills took over from the start, helping the Greeneville Middle School boys quickly assert their will.
The No. 1 seed Greene Devils didn’t have much trouble in Monday’s Area 1-3A semifinal round at John Sevier Middle, taking down No. 4 T.A. Dugger 55-35.
Gomez-Mills made three field goals in the first quarter and then five more in the second, including his and-one, to give him 17 first-half points. He led the Greene Devils with 19.
Taren Claridy scored 13, hitting an early 3-pointer before making five baskets between the second and third quarters.
Parker Quillen hit from 3-point range twice in the first quarter and scored eight points, and Landon Aldridge’s fourth-quarter triple gave him seven points. Cole Smith added four points, Braylen Kidwell made a 3 and Amir Knight had one.
The Devils led comfortably throughout — 18-7 after one quarter, 35-13 at halftime and 47-27 entering the fourth.
Greeneville takes on tournament host John Sevier for the area championship Thursday. Tip is set for 7 p.m.
AREA 3-A LADY HUSKIES FALL
ROGERSVILLE — No. 2 seed Rogersville City didn’t allow a field goal for the entire first half in Monday’s 69-13 semifinal win over North Greene at Cherokee High School.
The winners led 22-2 after one quarter and 41-6 at the half, cruising to the championship game.
Hannah Brooks made a 3-pointer in the third quarter and matched Kennedy Malone with three points. Josie Graham and Malone made North Greene’s only other two baskets. Satine Johnson, Teaganne Vakkur and Graham all scored two points, with Chloe Keys adding one.
North Greene plays for third place Wednesday at 4 p.m.