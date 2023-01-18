The Chuckey-Doak Middle School boys secured a share of the Area 1-2A conference championship Tuesday night.
Four players scored in double figures to lead the visiting Black Knights past Sullivan Central 52-29.
Chuckey-Doak (19-2) finished the season with a 15-1 conference mark.
Ryland Grindstaff led the way with 13 points. Jaime Hernandez and Kaine Ricker both scored 11, and Shane Cook had 10 for the Black Knights.
Grindstaff and Hernandez, who scored all his points in the first half, both hit three times from 3-point range.
Ricker and Cook made five field goals apiece, with Ricker scoring four of his in the opening quarter. Bradley Caldwell added four points, Knox McAmis had two and Bryant Walker had one.
Chuckey-Doak stormed ahead 18-6 after one quarter and 35-9 at the half, taking a 47-22 lead to the fourth.
NORTH GREENE 41 FALL BRANCH 21
North Greene erupted in the third quarter and prevailed in its last home game Tuesday night.
Matt Boyd made three field goals and two free throws in the third quarter, where Colton Cutshall drained two 3-pointers and Nathan Tolley added a pair of baskets.
North Greene’s 19-12 halftime lead quickly increased to 37-19 before the fourth quarter.
Tolley and Boyd led the Huskies with 13 and 10 points respectively. Cutshall scored eight, Leon Johnson and Kelson Eastep each had four and Asah Duncan had two.
GIRLS CHURCH HILL 39 NORTH GREENE 24
North Greene Middle stayed close for a half, but Church Hill pulled away in the third quarter Tuesday night.
The Lady Huskies trailed just 13-9 after one quarter and 17-12 at the half, but fell behind 31-18 entering the fourth.
Hannah Brooks hit two 3-pointers and scored her eight points in the first half for North Greene. Josie Graham also hit from deep and scored five points. Kennedy Malone scored four, and Addie Dean had three with Kadynce Deweese and Heidi Trentham each adding two.
Preslee Davis led Church Hill with 15 points.
S
ULLIVAN CENTRAL 42 CHUCKEY-DOAK 26
Addison Bunn and Millie Shelton got Sullivan Central off to a strong start against Chuckey-Doak Middle Tuesday night.
The Lady Cougars led 25-11 at the half and took a 38-17 lead to the fourth quarter before the Lady Black Knights closed the gap.
Rylee Rawlings led Chuckey-Doak with 10, making three of her five baskets in the fourth quarter. Tralyn Southerland added nine points, Gabby Atchison’s 3-pointer gave her five points, and Isabelle Karriker scored two.
Bunn and Shelton scored 17 and 12 points respectively.