Chuckey-Doak Middle didn’t wait long to get going Thursday night.
The Black Knights surged ahead 23-5 after the first quarter and never looked back, coasting to a 49-30 win over Sullivan Central.
Shane Cook, who made four field goals in the first quarter, was already in double figures by halftime. He added three more baskets in the third to finish with 16 points.
Kaine Ricker added 13, likewise making three field goals in the third quarter. Ryland Grindstaff and Knox McAmis both hit two 3-pointers to finish with nine and six points respectively, and Jaime Hernandez added five points.
GREENEVILLE 44 SULLIVAN HEIGHTS 29
Yordan Gomez-Mills, Taren Claridy and Parker Quillen helped Greeneville Middle find its rhythm quickly at Sullivan Heights on Thursday.
Gomez-Mills and Quillen both hit two 3-pointers, and Claridy hit three baskets in the Greene Devils’ 18-point first quarter. Greeneville led 18-5 after one and 27-15 at the half before taking a 36-19 lead to the fourth.
Claridy led the Devils with 10 points. Cole Smith hit from 3-point range in the third quarter and went 4-of-4 at the foul line, finishing with nine points. Gomez-Mills added eight, Quillen six, Jamar Johnson five, Cole Englehardt four and Braylen Kidwell two. Johnson made a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter.
HAPPY VALLEY 47 WEST GREENE 43
West Greene Middle’s fourth-quarter rally against Happy Valley came up just short on Thursday night.
After a 23-23 halftime tie, the Buffaloes trailed 35-30 going to the fourth quarter — where Tytus Shelton scored seven of his team-high 11 points.
Josiah Dawson hit scored seven points in the second quarter and finished with 10 for West Greene. He and Lukas Winstead, who scored seven, both hit from 3-point range. Carter Stills added six, Aiden Willett had four, Eli Brown three and Skylar Thornburg two.
Grady Goulds and Lane Parker led Happy Valley with 21 and 15 points respectively.
UNICOI COUNTY 42 SOUTH GREENE 32
A second-quarter drought put South Greene Middle in a bind, and the Rebels couldn’t catch up to Unicoi County.
Trailing 12-9 after the first quarter, the Blue Devils took a 22-17 halftime lead, which stayed at 27-22 after three.
Noah Wright led the Rebels with 14 points, making three of South Greene’s five fourth-quarter baskets.
Jude Dyer made the other two and finished with 10 points. Eli Fillers aded four points, Simon Burns three and Gavin Dyer one.
Carter Simmons scored 16 points to lead the Blue Devis.
ROGERSVILLE CITY 39 NORTH GREENE 29
Rogersville City dominated the third quarter 16-3 to quickly erase a 17-14 halftime deficit, defeating North Greene Middle on Thursday.
Nathan Tolley fired in 16 points to lead the Huskies, hitting a 3-pointer in both the second and fourth quarters. Matt Boyd added six points, Leon Johnson had four, Kelson Eastep two and Colton Cutshall one.
Eli Boyd had 12 points to lead Rogersville City.
GIRLS WEST GREENE 44 HAPPY VALLEY 5
Another balanced scoring effort led to another victory for West Greene Middle on Thursday night.
Journey Lamons and Joie Shipley scored 11 points each to lead the Lady Buffaloes, with all of Shipley’s points coming on five field goals and a free throw in the first half. Lamons scored nine of her 11 points in the opening two quarters.
Grace Gates hit two field goals in both the second and fourth quarters, including a 3-pointer for her nine points. Aleea Aiken added seven points, all in the first half, while Sarah Justis, Emily Justis and Katelyn Begines had two points each.
SULLIVAN HEIGHTS 29 GREENEVILLE 19
Sullivan Heights held the home team without a field goal in the third quarter, turning a 17-14 halftime lead into a 24-15 advantage going to the fourth.
Julia Woolsey led Greeneville Middle with her 10-point effort, making two field goals in both the second and fourth quarters. She scored all of Greeneville’s points after the Lady Devils nine-point opening frame.
Takiyah Crum made two 3-pointers for her six points, and Allison Hayes hit from 3 once.
Teagan Tipton had 11 for Sullivan Heights.
SULLIVAN CENTRAL 57 CHUCKEY-DOAK 14
Sullivan Central lived up to the hype on Thursday night, jumping ahead 38-7 at the half to defeat Chuckey-Doak Middle.
Isabelle Karriker and Jayden Myers accounted for all five of Chuckey-Doak’s field goals, with Myers hitting two in the first half. Karriker made her second and third baskets during the second half to finished with six points. Myers added four, and Rylee Rawlings had two. Gabby Atchison and Chloe Kirkpatrick both had one.
Addison Bunn scored 15 points and Adyson Roberts 13 for Central.
ROGERSVILLE CITY 42 NORTH GREENE 8
Rogersville City clamped down in the second half, allowing just one field goal after leading 26-6 at the break.
Hannah Brooks made a 3-pointer in the first quarter and hit North Greene’s lone second-half basket to finish with five points. Heidi Trentham scored a two-point field goal in the opening frame, and Chloe Keys added one point.
Addie Lawson scored 13 points, and Kenady Deal 11 for Rogersville City.
UNICOI COUNTY 44 SOUTH GREENE 8
Unicoi County didn’t allow any points after the first half, where it led 22-8 before cruising to victory over South Greene Middle.
Madison Fillers went 3-of-4 at the free throw line in the first quarter, where Clarissa Davis made one of South Greene’s two field goals in the game. Both finished with three points, with Alyssa Yarboro making a basket in the second quarter for her two points.
Brooklynn Sparks scored 13 points, Riley Briggs 12 and Abigail Peterson 11 for Unicoi County.