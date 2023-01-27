CHURCH HILL — For the better part of three quarters, the West Greene Middle School girls threatened undefeated Sullivan Central.
But the Lady Cougars finally began to pull away, eventually winning the Area 1-2A championship with a 38-17 victory at Church Hill Middle School.
The Lady Buffs did lead in the early going after Payton Norton’s 10-foot jumper. Aleea Aiken later banked in a 3-pointer, before Joie Shipley’s layup kept West Greene within 10-9 in the second quarter.
Norton hit from midrange one more time in the third to keep the score 14-11, but Sullivan Central responded with 16 straight points before West Greene could score again.
Aiken and Shipley led West Greene with six and five points respectively. Norton added four, and Journey Lamons had two.
Addison Bunn led the Lady Cougars with a game-high 15 points, including three 3-pointers.
LADY KNIGHTS 3RD
Rylee Rawlings and Isabelle Karriker helped Chuckey-Doak Middle finish the Area 1-2A tournament strong Thursday afternoon.
Both scored in double figures as the Lady Black Knights defeated Unicoi County 41-26 in the consolation final.
Rawlings scored 14 and made at least one field goal in each quarter. She hit two including her and-one in the third period.
Karriker finished with 13 points, 11 coming in the first half on five field goals. Chloe Kirkpatrick and Tralyn Southerland both scored five points, with Gabby Atchison and Jayden Myers each adding two.
Leading 22-16 at the half, Chuckey-Doak took a 33-24 lead to the fourth quarter and steadily pulled away.
UP NEXT
Both teams play in the TMSAA Class 2A East Sectional tournament at Cherokee High School on Saturday. West Greene takes on New Center at 1 p.m., and Chuckey-Doak faces Cherokee Middle at 3:30 p.m.