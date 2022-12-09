Greeneville Middle fought back early, but the Lady Devils couldn’t catch up.
Tennessee Middle finally began to pull away Thursday night, taking a 41-17 win over GMS at Greeneville High.
Julia Woolsey scored 10 points to lead the Lady Devils, six coming in the first half before her fourth-quarter 3-pointer.
Down 8-0, Greeneville closed the gap to 13-7 on Woolsey’s layup and Allison Hayes’ 3-pointer. Paizlie Christian’s jumper made it 21-11 in the second quarter, before the Lady Vikings scored 12 straight points. Takiyah Crum accounted for Greeneville’s other two points.
The Lady Vikings led 18-7 after one quarter and 31-11 at the half, holding Greeneville without another field goal until the fourth quarter.
SOUTH GREENE 25 HAPPY VALLEY 16
Clarissa Davis took over in the fourth quarter to help South Greene Middle overtake Happy Valley Thursday night.
Davis scored all but two of South Greene’s points in the final frame en route to a 25-16 win.
She went 5-of-7 at the foul line with three field goals, one from 3-point range to cap her 12-point fourth quarter and finish with 16 points.
Madison Fillers added six points, all in the first half, and Alyssa Yarboro added three including South Greene’s other fourth-quarter basket.
The Lady Rebels led 9-4 at halftime before the visitors pulled within 11-10 going to the fourth quarter. Amila Riddick led Happy Valley with 10 points.
NORTH GREENE 31 WEST VIEW 17
Seven players scored to help North Greene Middle take down West View.
Josie Graham led the way with 12 points, seven in the first half and five in the fourth quarter.
Hannah Brooks scored all seven of her points, including a 3-pointer, in the second quarter to help build a 19-9 halftime advantage. Addison Dean and Kennedy Malone both added four points, and Teaganne Vakkur had two. Chloe Keys and Kinlea Eastep each had one.
Marley Young had 12 points for West View, which led 7-5 after the first quarter before North Greene dominated the second 14-2. The Lady Huskies held West View scoreless in the third and took a 22-13 lead to the fourth.
UNICOI COUNTY 28 CHUCKEY-DOAK 23
Chuckey-Doak Middle rallied to take the lead in the third quarter, but Unicoi County responded in the fourth Thursday night.
The Lady Black Knights trailed 17-14 at the half but took a 21-18 lead to the fourth, where Unicoi County outscored the visitors 10-2.
Isabelle Karriker led Chuckey-Doak with 11 points, five coming from the charity stripe. Rylee Rawlings added nine points, and Chloe Kirkpatrick hit an early 3-pointer.
Carly Baxter scored 12 to pace the Lady Blue Devils.
SULLIVAN CENTRAL 62 WEST GREENE 28
Addison Bunn and Sullivan Central Middle further established themselves as conference frontrunners.
Bunn hit four 3-pointers and finished with 24 points to lead Central, which led 47-12 at the break.
Joie Shipley scored in each quarter for West Greene Middle, finishing with 11 points.
Payton Norton scored three baskets in the fourth quarter to finish with nine points. Aleea Aiken, Sarah Justis, Emily Justis and Kaylee Gulley had two each.
According to coach Andy Williams, West Greene’s 28 points are the most Central has allowed all season — the previous high being 19.
BOYS SOUTH GREENE 42 HAPPY VALLEY 27
Noah Wright got South Greene started, and Gavin Dyer kept the Rebels going in Thursday night’s triumph.
Wright scored eight of his 16 points in the first quarter, where the Rebels took a 10-7 lead.
Dyer, who scored 15 points, had eight in the second quarter to help make it 20-12 at the break. South Greene took a 32-14 lead to the final period.
Jude Dyer added six points, Trenton Haynes and Lucas Murdock both had two and Eli Fillers had one.
Lane Parker led the Warriors with 12 points.
GREENEVILLE 46 TENNESSEE MIDDLE 21
Cole Smith, who scored at least one field goal in each quarter, led a balanced scoring effort as Greeneville Middle prevailed on the road Thursday.
Smith buried a 3-pointer in the second quarter to cap his seven-point first half, adding five more in the third before finishing with 14 points.
Parker Quillen made two early 3s and finished with eight points. Yordan Gomez-Mills had two early baskets before tallying seven points. Taren Claridy added six points in the second half. Cole Englehardt scored four, Landon Aldridge and Braylen Kidwell both had three and Amir Knight one.
The Greene Devils led 22-12 at the half before pulling away in the third quarter 37-16.
WEST VIEW 48 NORTH GREENE 47
Brady Thompson burned North Greene Middle in the second half, where he scored all 20 of his points. His 3-pointer at the buzzer gave West View the one-point win Thursday night.
Thompson scored 13 points, and three of his four triples, in the fourth quarter. The visitors had rallied from a 23-16 halftime deficit and closed the gap to 32-29 after three quarters.
Matt Boyd and Leon Johnson led the Huskies with 16 and 14 points respectively, combining for 10 points in the final quarter.
Colton Cutshall hit from deep twice and scored eight points, and Nathan Tolley scored five while Kelson Eastep and Riley Chambers each had two.
SULLIVAN CENTRAL 59 WEST GREENE 29
West Greene Middle battled close for a while, pulling within two points midway through the third quarter. But Central heated up and pulled away from there, taking a 41-25 lead to the fourth.
Leading 7-6 after one quarter, the Cougars had taken a 22-13 halftime lead before West Greene pulled close again.
Josiah Dawson led the Buffaloes with 10 points, making two early 3-pointers and then two more baskets in the third.
Tytus Shelton hit from 3-point range twice in the third quarter for his six points. Lukas Winstead added five, Carter Stills four and Eli Brown two while Julian Greenlee and Luke Heck each had one.
Kaleb Burgin led Central with 14 points.