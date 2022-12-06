FALL BRANCH — The North Greene Middle School boys earned their second win in as many days Tuesday night.
This one was certainly more dramatic, as the Huskies rallied in the fourth quarter for a 34-33 victory at Fall Branch.
In fact, North Greene trailed most of the game. Fall Branch led 9-6 after one quarter and 16-14 at the half, before taking a 19-17 lead to the fourth quarter.
Matt Boyd, who made three of North Greene’s seven field goals in the final period, led the Huskies with 14 points.
Nathan Tolley and Kelson Eastep both made two fourth-quarter baskets, one of Tolley’s being a 3-pointer. Tolley finished with nine points, Leon Johnson had five, Eastep four and Brooks Chapman two.
Ty Moore had 12 points to lead Fall Branch.
CHUCKEY-DOAK 53 CHURCH HILL 43
CHURCH HILL — The Chuckey-Doak Middle School boys placed three in double figures, all three of them coming in clutch during the fourth quarter.
Ryland Grindstaff drained his third and fourth 3-pointers during the final period. Jaime Hernandez made two baskets of his own, in addition to Kaine Ricker’s field goal.
Hernandez hit from 3-point range twice and led the Black Knights with 16 points, while Grindstaff scored 14 and Ricker had 10. Shane Cook narrowly missed double figures with nine points, with Jameson White and Mason Henderson both adding two.
Chuckey-Doak led 13-8 after one quarter and 28-19 at the half, before Church Hill closed the gap to 39-33 entering the fourth.
Colton Miller scored 13 points to lead Church Hill, and Colton Huff made three 3-pointers to finish with 11 points.
GIRLS CHUCKEY-DOAK 36 CHURCH HILL 11
From the start, Chuckey-Doak Middle seized control. The Lady Black Knights, who didn’t allow any points in the first or third quarters, led 16-0 after the opening frame. Their 18-8 halftime lead grew to 30-8 before the fourth quarter.
Tralyn Southerland hit an early 3-pointer before adding four more baskets to finish with 11 points.
Rylee Rawlings hit four field goals to finish with eight points. Chloe Kirkpatrick added six points, Jayden Myers made an early triple and finished with five points, Isabelle Karriker had four and Jade Foreman two.
Sydney New and Danni Guinn both led Church Hill with four points.