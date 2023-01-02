Unicoi County Middle School spread the wealth in the scorebook to start the calendar year.
The Blue Devils had five players score at least six points in Monday’s 44-29 win at South Greene Middle.
Noah Wright scored 11, and Gavin Dyer eight with two 3-pointers to lead the Rebels, who led the majority the first quarter before the Blue Devils tied it 6-6.
Simon Burns’ midrange jumper and an Eli Fillers layup gave South Greene a 10-6 lead, before Unicoi County scored the next eight points. AJ Thomas made his first of three 3-pointers to give the Devils a 17-12 halftime lead.
Wright’s putback in the third quarter got South Greene within 21-17, but the Rebels couldn’t score again until Dyer’s first 3-pointer made it 30-20 entering the fourth quarter. The Devils scored the first 14 points of the final period to put the game away.
Aidyn Evely led the Blue Devils with 11 points, and Thomas had nine. Each hit one 3-pointer in the fourth quarter. Carter Simmons and Nehemiah Campbell had eight points apiece, and Alex Laningham six.
Burns scored four points with Lucas Murdock, Jude Dyer and Fillers adding two apiece.
GIRLS
UNICOI COUNTY 51
SOUTH GREENE 14
Unicoi County Middle scored the first 18 points of the game and was never threatened after that.
The Lady Blue Devils built a 33-5 halftime cushion, which grew to 38-11 going to the fourth quarter.
Clarissa Davis made two 3-pointers in the third quarter and led South Greene with eight points. Madison Fillers and Haylee Bird each made one field goal and scored two points, while Sadie Knowles and Khloe Holt each had one point.
Brooklyn Sparks scored 15 points, and Riley Briggs 11 to lead Unicoi County, which placed seven players in the scoring column.
BOYS
GREENEVILLE 68
SULLIVAN EAST 27
Yordan Gomez-Mills reached double figures by the end of the first quarter.
He was one of three players to score at least 11 points, as Greeneville Middle rolled past visiting Sullivan East on Monday night.
Gomez-Mills made two 3-pointers in the first half, one in his 11-point first quarter, before finishing with 18 points.
Cole Smith scored 10 points in the third quarter alone, four field goals and two free throws, to end up with 12 points.
Braylen Kidwell scored six in the first quarter before his and-one in the second, finishing with 11 points. Taren Claridy had six points, Kingston Ricker had five, Parker Quillen and Cole Englehardt both had four, Jamar Johnson and Amir Knight three apiece and Ryan Jobe two. Ricker and Johnson both hit from 3-point range.
The Devils led 25-5 after the opening frame and 38-11 at the break, taking a 58-20 lead to the final quarter.