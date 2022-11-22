Noah Wright and Gavin Dyer went to work quickly to ensure South Greene Middle went into Thanksgiving Break on a high note.
Wright had already scored in double figures before the first quarter ended, helping set up Dyer from the perimeter as the Rebels defeated Church Hill 56-42 on Monday night.
After hitting four baskets and two free throws in the first quarter, Wright added 11 more points in the second half to finish with 23.
Dyer scored 10 of his 16 points in the first half. He hit twice from 3-point range and then drained two more triples in the third quarter.
Jude Dyer scored seven points, Simons Burns six and Eli Fillers four. Jude Dyer, Burns and Wright all made two field goals in the fourth quarter.
Colton Huff buried four 3-pointers and led the Panthers with 23 points.
The Rebels led 19-6 after one quarter, 26-15 at halftime and 43-22 after three.
GREENEVILLE 62 LIBERTY BELL 28
JOHNSON CITY — Liberty Bell couldn’t seem to find an answer for Yordan Gomez-Mills and Taren Claridy.
Greeneville Middle put this one away quickly, leading 19-6 after one quarter and 39-14 at the half before taking a 56-25 lead to the fourth.
Gomez-Mills fired in 24 points, hitting six field goals in the first half and four more in the third quarter. He and Claridy both hit once from deep.
Claridy scored 10 of his 15 in the first half. Parker Quillen buried two 3-pointers to match Braylen Kidwell with six points. Cole Englehardt scored four, and Jamar Johnson three with two apiece from Landon Aldridge and Cole Smith.
JOHNSON COUNTY 61 WEST GREENE 41
Shorthanded due to illness, West Greene Middle stayed within 28-19 at halftime before Johnson County pulled away for a 44-23 lead after three.
Josiah Dawson hit a pair of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and led the Buffaloes with 13 points. Lukas Winstead added 11, eight in the first half, and Tytus Shelton scored his nine points in the second quarter. Eli Brown hit a triple and scored seven points, and Julian Greenlee one.
Eli Tester scored 26 points and Carter Atwood 23 for the Longhorns, with Atwood hitting six 3s.
GIRLS WEST GREENE 44 JOHNSON COUNTY 16
MOSHEIM — West Greene Middle shared the points like a Thanksgiving dinner Monday night.
Aleea Aiken, one of seven players to dent the scoring column, led the way with her 14 points.
Payton Norton scored eight, Journey Lamons seven, Emily Justis six, Grace Gates four, Joie Shipley three and Kaylee Gulley two.
Aiken hit two 3-pointers and Lamons scored twice in the first quarter to help give West Greene a 14-6 lead. Norton, Justis and Aiken all made two baskets in the second quarter while the Lady Buffaloes pitched a shutout for a 30-6 halftime lead, which grew to 42-11 after three quarters.
SOUTH GREENE 35 CHURCH HILL 24
Clarissa Davis gave South Greene Middle the boost it needed during the second and fourth quarters, helping the Lady Rebels fight past visiting Church Hill.
Davis hit two 3-pointers during the second quarter before scoring two baskets and going 4-of-5 at the foul line in the fourth. She finished with 18 points.
Madison Fillers made 4-of-4 free throws in the first half, where she scored eight of her 10 points. Sadie Knowles added three points, while Khloe Holt and Alyssa Yarboro each had two.
Leading 8-5 after one quarter, the Lady Rebels led 22-11 at the break and 25-18 going to the fourth.
LIBERTY BELL 48 GREENEVILLE 16
Liberty Bell allowed just one field goal in the first quarter and pulled away quickly Monday night.
The visitors led Greeneville Middle 21-3 after one quarter, 36-11 at halftime and 42-16 after three.
Paizlie Christian led the Lady Devils with eight points. Takiyah Crum and Allison Hayes each hit a 3-pointer, and Julia Woolsey added two points.
Annabelle Eanes and Serinity Phillips led Liberty Bell with 15 and 10 points respectively.