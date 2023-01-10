The West Greene Middle School girls just keep on winning.
Monday night, they posted a 40-25 win over Unicoi County Middle at Mosheim.
Joie Shipley, after making one field goal in the first half, hit three more in the third quarter to help the Lady Buffaloes pull away. She finished with a team-high 12 points.
Emily Justis hit two baskets in the first quarter and had six points at halftime, before Aleea Aiken followed her and-one with a 3-pointer in the third quarter. Both players finished with eight points.
Journey Lamons and Payton Norton each had six points, both players hitting two field goals in the second half.
West Greene (14-4), which improved to 11-2 in conference play, led 15-8 at halftime before taking a 27-16 advantage to the fourth quarter.
Carly Baxter led the Lady Blue Devils with 12 points.
CHUCKEY-DOAK 44 HAPPY VALLEY 2
Not until the second half did Chuckey-Doak Middle allow any points in Monday night’s triumph.
The Lady Black Knights scored 15 points in the first quarter and took a 23-0 halftime lead, which grew to 34-2 after three quarters.
Rylee Rawlings made an early 3-pointer and led Chuckey-Doak with 12 points.
Jayden Myers made one field goal in each quarter and finished with 10 points. Isabelle Karriker scored seven of her nine points in the first half. Tralyn Southerland added five points, with Chloe Kirkpatrick and Gabby Atchison each scoring four.
LAMAR 36 NORTH GREENE 33
Down six points at halftime and 27-20 entering the fourth quarter, North Greene Middle rallied before coming up just short Monday night.
Chloe Keys led the Lady Huskies with her 11 points, seven coming after halftime.
Five other North Greene players scored with Hannah Brooks adding seven, Josie Graham scoring five, Addie Dean and Kennedy Malone scoring four each and Kinlea Eastep adding two. Brooks and Graham both made a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter.
SULLIVAN CENTRAL 69 SOUTH GREENE 3
Sullivan Central didn’t allow any field goals in Monday’s win over South Greene.
Addison Bunn scored 16 points, and Ana Flanary had 14 for the Lady Cougars.
Clarissa Davis hit an early free throw, and Khloe Holt made two during the third quarter for South Greene’s points.
BOYS CHUCKEY-DOAK 67 HAPPY VALLEY 37
By halftime, three players had already scored in double figures for Chuckey-Doak Middle in Monday’s win.
In Ryland Grindstaff’s case, it was before the first quarter ended. He made four field goals with one 3-pointer and went 5-for-5 at the foul line to give him 14 points. He added one more 3 in the third quarter before finishing with 23 points.
Jaime Hernandez made two 3-pointers in the second quarter to give him 10 points, matching the first-half total of Shane Cook, who made three baskets in the opening frame. Hernandez ended with 14 points, and Cook had 12.
Bradley Caldwell hit an early 3 and scored eight points, and Kaine Ricker had six with Adler Hawkins and Leland Inman both scoring two.
The Black Knights dominated from the start, leading 27-2 after one quarter and 47-11 at the half.
NORTH GREENE 28 LAMAR 14
North Greene Middle gave up just two field goals in the first half, after pitching a shutout in the opening quarter Monday night.
Nathan Tolley buried an early 3-pointer and led North Greene’s balanced scoring effort with seven points.
Matt Boyd also hit three field goals and finished with six points, while Kelson Eastep added five. Leon Johnson and Jared Swatzell both had four, and Colton Cutshall had two.
The Huskies led 7-0 after one quarter and 13-5 at the half, before taking a 19-7 lead to the fourth.
SULLIVAN CENTRAL 46 SOUTH GREENE 34
South Greene Middle fell behind early and couldn’t catch up in Monday’s road loss to Sullivan Central.
After taking a 17-6 lead, the Cougars stayed ahead 23-12 at halftime and 35-21 entering the fourth.
Gavin Dyer hit from 3-point range three times and led South Greene with 13 points. Jude Dyer, Eli Fillers and Lucas Murdock all hit three field goals for their six points, and Simon Burns added three points.
Jayden Foster led Central with 19 points.
UNICOI COUNTY 62 WEST GREENE 40
Unicoi County came out strong and never let up, jumping ahead 20-5 after one quarter and taking a 39-18 lead to the locker room Monday night.
Josiah Dawson did his best to keep the Buffaloes alive, making two 3-pointers and scoring 14 points in the first half. He finished with a game-high 16 points.
Eli Brown, who hit from deep in the third quarter, and Skylar Thornburg both scored five points. Tytus Shelton and Lukas Winstead each had four. Dallas Williams, Aiden Willett and Luke Heck each added two.
AJ. Thomas hit two 3-pointers in the first quarter and matched Alex Laningham with 12 points for Unicoi County.