The West Greene Middle School girls just keep on winning.
Monday night, they posted a 40-25 win over Unicoi County Middle at Mosheim.
Joie Shipley, after making one field goal in the first half, hit three more in the third quarter to help the Lady Buffaloes pull away. She finished with a team-high 12 points.
Emily Justis hit two baskets in the first quarter and had six points at halftime, before Aleea Aiken followed her and-one with a 3-pointer in the third quarter. Both players finished with eight points.
Journey Lamons and Payton Norton each had six points, both players hitting two field goals in the second half.
West Greene (14-4), which improved to 11-2 in conference play, led 15-8 at halftime before taking a 27-16 advantage to the fourth quarter.
Carly Baxter led the Lady Blue Devils with 12 points.
CHUCKEY-DOAK 44
HAPPY VALLEY 2
Not until the second half did Chuckey-Doak Middle allow any points in Monday night’s triumph.
The Lady Black Knights scored 15 points in the first quarter and took a 23-0 halftime lead, which grew to 34-2 after three quarters.
Rylee Rawlings made an early 3-pointer and led Chuckey-Doak with 12 points.
Jayden Myers made one field goal in each quarter and finished with 10 points. Isabelle Karriker scored seven of her nine points in the first half. Tralyn Southerland added five points, with Chloe Kirkpatrick and Gabby Atchison each scoring four.
LAMAR 36
NORTH GREENE 33
Down six points at halftime and 27-20 entering the fourth quarter, North Greene Middle rallied before coming up just short Monday night.
Chloe Keys led the Lady Huskies with her 11 points, seven coming after halftime.
Five other North Greene players scored with Hannah Brooks adding seven, Josie Graham scoring five, Addie Dean and Kennedy Malone scoring four each and Kinlea Eastep adding two. Brooks and Graham both made a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter.
BOYS
NORTH GREENE 28
LAMAR 14
North Greene Middle gave up just two field goals in the first half, after pitching a shutout in the opening quarter Monday night.
Nathan Tolley buried an early 3-pointer and led North Greene’s balanced scoring effort with seven points.
Matt Boyd also hit three field goals and finished with six points, while Kelson Eastep added five. Leon Johnson and Jared Swatzell both had four, and Colton Cutshall had two.
The Huskies led 7-0 after one quarter and 13-5 at the half, before taking a 19-7 lead to the fourth.
SULLIVAN CENTRAL 46
SOUTH GREENE 34
South Greene Middle fell behind early and couldn’t catch up in Monday’s road loss to Sullivan Central.
After taking a 17-6 lead, the Cougars stayed ahead 23-12 at halftime and 35-21 entering the fourth.
Gavin Dyer hit from 3-point range three times and led South Greene with 13 points. Jude Dyer, Eli Fillers and Lucas Murdock all hit three field goals for their six points, and Simon Burns added three points.
Jayden Foster led Central with 19 points.
UNICOI COUNTY 62
WEST GREENE 40
Unicoi County came out strong and never let up, jumping ahead 20-5 after one quarter and taking a 39-18 lead to the locker room Monday night.
Josiah Dawson did his best to keep the Buffaloes alive, making two 3-pointers and scoring 14 points in the first half. He finished with a game-high 16 points.
Eli Brown, who hit from deep in the third quarter, and Skylar Thornburg both scored five points. Tytus Shelton and Lukas Winstead each had four. Dallas Williams, Aiden Willett and Luke Heck each added two.
AJ. Thomas hit two 3-pointers in the first quarter and matched Alex Laningham with 12 points for Unicoi County.