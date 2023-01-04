Noah Wright couldn’t let Rogersville standout Elijah Carmack have all the fun.
Wright fired in a game-high 27 points Tuesday night, as South Greene Middle avenged an earlier loss with a 47-41 triumph at Rogersville Middle.
Sixteen of Wright’s points came after halftime, where he made seven field goals and a pair of free throws. He accounted for eight of the Rebels’ 10 fourth-quarter points.
Carmack, limited to seven first-half points, finished with 24 to lead the Warriors.
Leading 12-11 after one quarter and 23-21 at the half, South Greene took a 37-31 lead to the final period.
Gavin Dyer made two 3-pointers and scored his eight points in the first half. Simon Burns added six points, Eli Fillers had four and Jude Dyer two.
CHUCKEY-DOAK 57
JOHNSON COUNTY 17
Jaime Hernandez had already scored in double figures before the first quarter ended, setting the tone for Tuesday’s convincing win over Johnson County.
His fifth basket resulted in an and-one, giving him a game-high 11 points.
Knox McAmis scored all 10 of his points in the second quarter, including two 3-pointers.
Ryland Grindstaff buried his second 3-pointer during the third quarter to finish with 10 points himself. Kaine Ricker scored six of his eight points in the first quarter. Bradley Caldwell had seven points, Mason Henderson four and Bryant Walker three. Shane Cook and Leland Inman both had two. Caldwell and Walker each hit from 3.
The Black Knights dominated the first quarter 23-6 and led 40-11 at halftime, taking a 55-15 lead to the fourth.
CHURCH HILL 41
WEST GREENE 27
West Greene Middle couldn’t feed off its strong first quarter, and Church Hill controlled the final three in Tuesday’s triumph over the Buffaloes.
Josiah Dawson made two 3-pointers and led West Greene with 12 points, all in the first half. The Buffaloes led 13-11 after the opening quarter but fell behind 21-18 at the half and 32-22 going to the fourth quarter.
Aiden Willett added six points, Eli Brown had four, Lukas Winstead three and Luke Heck two.
Colton Huff and Cade Smith led Church Hill with 13 and 10 points respectively.
UNIVERSITY 53
NORTH GREENE 19
North Greene Middle stayed close early but couldn’t keep up in the second and third quarters Tuesday night.
University Middle led just 16-11 after the opening frame but led 32-15 at the half and 48-19 entering the fourth.
Matt Boyd scored 10 points to lead the Huskies, making four baskets in his eight-point first quarter. Nathan Tolley hit an early 3-pointer and finished with seven points, while Leon Johnson scored two.
GIRLS
WEST GREENE 27
CHURCH HILL 7
If defense wins championships, the West Greene Middle School girls seem to be in good shape.
The Lady Buffaloes allowed just two second-half field goals in Tuesday’s 27-7 triumph at Church Hill.
With the win, West Greene is now 11-4 overall with a 9-2 conference mark. The Lady Buffs led 8-0 after one quarter and 12-1 at halftime before taking a 19-4 lead to the fourth.
Aleea Aiken made two 3-pointers and led the Lady Buffaloes with 10 points.
Joie Shipley scored her six points in the fourth quarter. Payton Norton added four points, Journey Lemons had three and Erica Davis had two. Jaylynn Cutshall and Kaylee Gulley each had one.
NORTH GREENE 27
UNIVERSITY 19
North Greene Middle erupted after a slow start, finally taking the lead in the third quarter and pulling away in the fourth.
Hannah Brooks fired in 15 points to lead the Lady Huskies, going 9-of-11 at the free throw line with three field goals.
Trailing 5-1 after the first quarter, North Greene pulled within 16-13 at the break before taking a 17-16 lead to the final frame.
Josie Graham also made three baskets and finished with six points. Teaganne Vakkur added four points, and Chloe Keys had two.
CHUCKEY-DOAK 34
JOHNSON COUNTY 19
Rylee Rawlings helped Chuckey-Doak Middle build a comfortable lead. Her Lady Black Knight teammates picked it up in the second half of Tuesday’s home triumph over Johnson County.
Rawlings scored eight points in the first half before finishing with a game-high 10, as Chuckey-Doak led 12-4 at the break and 28-10 after three quarters.
Tralyn Southerland scored her six points in the second half. Isabelle Karriker and Jayden Myers both had five points, Chloe Kirkpatrick and Jade Foreman each hit a 3-pointer and Harley Thompson had two points.
SULLIVAN EAST 35
GREENEVILLE 27
Greeneville Middle showed signs of life in the fourth quarter but couldn’t catch up to host Sullivan East Tuesday night.
Trailing 18-4 early and 20-10 at the half, the Lady Devils fell behind 29-16 entering the fourth quarter before pulling closer.
Takiyah Crum hit from 3-point range twice and led a balanced scoring effort for Greeneville with nine points. Allison Hayes scored six, Julia Woolsey had five, Paizlie Christian four and Kaydynse Gibson three. Hayes and Gibson each made one triple.
ROGERSVILLE 23
SOUTH GREENE 13
Clarissa Davis did all of the scoring for South Greene Middle Tuesday night.
But Rogersville Middle silenced the rest of the Lady Rebels. The Lady Warriors led 8-5 after one quarter and 10-5 at the break, taking a slim 12-11 lead to the fourth quarter before pulling away.
Davis’ 13 points were a game-high, including a 3-pointer in the first quarter and three field goals in the third.