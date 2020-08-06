More changes are coming to fall sports at the local level.
On Monday Greeneville High School suspended athletic activities due to eight positive COVID-19 test results among a group of students who traveled on a bus together to an non-school-related event.
Then on Tuesday Greeneville athletic director Brad Woolsey announced that the Devils' season opener on August 21 with Powell has been cancelled while football practice can not resume until August 10.
Now it appears three more early-season football contests involving Greene County teams will be cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.
On Thursday the Carter County Board of Education voted to delay the start of its school year, and to not allow participation in extracurricular activities, including sports, while the system is doing virtual learning.
The board will revisit the decision on August 20 at its next meeting.
On August 21 North Greene is scheduled to play Unaka. As of Thursday night that game was not officially cancelled according to North Greene coach Andrew Murray, but it does not seem possible for the Rangers to play after at most one day of practice.
South Greene coach Shawn Jones confirmed on Thursday that the Rebels' August 28 game with Cloudland has been cancelled as a result of the board of education decision. The Rebels are looking to find another game.
Chuckey-Doak coach Ben Murphy also confirmed that the Black Knights would not be playing Happy Valley on August 28. Murphy was not sure if Chuckey-Doak would be able to schedule another contest.
South Greene has games with Hampton on October 16 and Happy Valley on October 30 that could be in jeopardy unless the Carter County Board of Education revises its decision to return to in-person learning or to allow sports while learning virtually.
Carter County's decision could also impact North Greene and South Greene volleyball which play in District 1-A with Happy Valley.
On Wednesday Sullivan North shutdown its football program for 14 days after a positive COVID-19 test in the program. Johnson County also shutdown its athletic activities until August 10 after an outbreak of cases among students according to the Kingsport Times News.
South Greene is scheduled to play Sullivan North on September 18.
Johnson County is scheduled to play Chuckey-Doak September 4, West Greene September 18 and North Greene October 16.