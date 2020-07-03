On Wednesday, the TSSAA announced the start of high school football season will be pushed back to Sept. 18 after Gov. Bill Lee extended Tennessee’s state of emergency to Aug. 29 due to growing numbers of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across the state.
With that recommendation came four plans for how to play the season that would start five weeks later than originally slated, and among area coaches there are different opinions on which plan is best.
“With everything going on it wasn’t shocking to see that the season is getting pushed back,” South Greene coach Shawn Jones said. “My hope has always been that getting back to football would get us back to a sense of normal. The kids have been out of school for so long, and we don’t really know what that will look like yet.
“So much has changed, but I hope football is something that can bring some normal. The number one thing is keeping people safe, and we have to do whatever we can to keep people safe. If shortening football season is part of that, then that is what we have to do.”
The TSSAA Board of Control will vote on which plan to follow on July 8. All plans would depend on the state of emergency being lifted on Aug. 29 which would allow contact practice to begin on Aug. 30. Until then, under the current order, teams can not participate in contact drills or scrimmage other programs.
Chuckey-Doak coach Ben Murphy and West Greene coach Scotty Verran both favor what was presented as plan two. That would include an eight-week regular season and eliminating the first round of the playoffs. That would mean only two teams from each region would qualify for the playoffs. That plan would allow teams that did not make the playoffs to schedule two additional games at the end of the regular season.
“Number one I hope we do play,” Verran said. “Whatever plan is chosen, I hope we play. I think the eight-game plan with two teams from each region making the playoffs is the best option. To me that guarantees at least eight games, and the top teams in the region make the playoffs.”
North Greene coach Andrew Murray is in favor of what the TSSAA presented as plan three. That plan includes nine regular-season games and only region champions qualifying for the playoffs.
“We just want to play football, and we are willing to do whatever we have to do to make that happen,” Murray said. “I’m all for playing as many regular season games as we can. I like the nine-game option and it allows us to keep our schedule as is. I know that just puts the region champion in the playoffs, but I think that is most beneficial to us.”
South Greene’s Jones does not have strong feelings about any of the plans but does believe the TSSAA’s Board of Control will choose plan one. That is a seven-week regular season with all five rounds of the playoffs.
Playing the full playoffs is financially important to the TSSAA as the football playoffs are its biggest revenue source. TSSAA executive director Bernard Childress has said that not playing football this season would be financially devastating to the organization.
In the spring when COVID-19 cases began to climb across the country, the TSSAA canceled its boys basketball state tournament and the Spring Fling, losing out on two major revenue sources which then made football revenue even more important.
“I really think we end up going with the first option, the seven-game option, because TSSAA will want to make as much money as possible,” Jones said. “I really don’t have a preference. I’m fine with any of them.”
The fourth plan is a full regular-season schedule with no playoffs or state championships.
One of the biggest complications of the seven-game or eight-game plans are they require the TSSAA to set region schedules. While the TSSAA setting schedules is not complicated what it does complicate is filling out the non-region schedule.
Right now teams are in the second year of their two-year game contracts, but obviously with fewer than 10 games played many of those contracts will have to be voided.
For Chuckey-Doak that would likely mean losing a pay-to-play game with Knoxville Catholic, where the Knights agreed to play two road games against the Irish, and a home game against Happy Valley. Not playing those games could cost the Black Knights $8,000 to $10,000, according to Murphy.
“Losing those first two games will be a big hit,” Murphy said. “I don’t know what we are going to do after the region schedule. We are in the great unknown now. A lot of decisions have to be made above me, and really I just want to know a timeline so I know what I can do.”
Those lost funds do not just pay for the football program, but help cover expenses for all athletic programs.
The 2020 season also happens to be the final year of the current classification cycle. Regions will change next season as teams move up and down in classification, and that will prevent schools from extending their two-year contracts into 2021.
The likely result will be one-year agreements for non-region games in 2020, but then the challenge will be agreeing on who gets to be the home team in a time when programs are going to be taking financial hits.
Another complication this season might pose for local teams is the potential loss of rivalry games. With a seven-game season Chuckey-Doak, North Greene and West Greene would have their five Region 1-3A games set by the TSSAA. They would each then have two dates open to play South Greene, and South Greene would have three open dates after playing four games against Region 1-2A opponents, but that does not mean those dates will line up with each other.
“It’s going to be tough to get your non-conference games,” Jones said. “At South Greene we want to play the other county schools, but that may not be able to happen. Because you are going to have a short season everybody is going to want to have home games. It really could be a nightmare figuring out who you are going to drop and who you are going to keep.”
The governor’s extension of the state of emergency will limit the preseason for all football teams and only allow for less than three weeks of contact practice with no 7-on-7 work or even intrasquad drills until Aug. 30. The worry from area coaches is that their teams might not be as prepared for contact and they my not have their systems in as thoroughly as in a normal year.
“We just have to keep doing what we have been doing,” Murphy said. “That last week before the dead period we got in groups of 50 and that started to feel like football. With the governor’s extension, I don’t know what we will do going forward. We may be back in groups of 10.
“It’s going to be a challenge from a football standpoint. We have to keep the kids focused now. We can lift and we can throw against air, but we can’t hit and tackle, and football will look messy early in the year.”
On Wednesday Childress did say to media that the TSSAA has asked the governor’s office to treat the TSSAA the same as the state’s colleges, which are allowed to participate in contact sports despite the state of emergency order. If the governor did make that accommodation it could make it possible to play a complete regular season. Childress hoped to have an answer to that request by the July 8 meeting.