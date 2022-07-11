Tucker Wyatt set quite the example for Morristown’s Little League All-Stars to follow.
He led off two innings with solo home runs, igniting Morristown’s 10-6 win over Greeneville in Monday’s Little League District 4 championship game at Optimist Field.
Wyatt finished 3-for-3 and batted in three runs, drawing an intentional walk and wearing a pitch in his last two plate appearances. His fifth-inning walk, combined with Jordan Tipton’s leadoff single and a Greeneville pitch hitting Brycen Ringley, loaded the bases with one out. Easton Busler drew a bases-loaded walk to break the 6-6 tie and put Morristown ahead for good.
Wyatt scored Morristown’s eighth run on a fielder’s choice. And a two-out infield error allowed two more runs to score.
Tipton, who pitched the final three innings in relief and struck out three, retired all six Greeneville batters in the last two frames.
But Greeneville did escape a no-out, bases-loaded jam in the top of the sixth. Mack Hall took the mound and stopped Morristown from scoring again, as catcher Bryson Ricker twice caught the lead runner at home on fielder’s choices.
Dawson Ripley batted 2-for-3 to lead Greeneville. He led off the bottom of the first and fourth innings with a base hit, eventually scoring both times.
After Aiden Freeland’s first-inning single, Titus Randolph reached on a one-out error and allowed Ripley to score. Freeland then tied the game 2-2 on a Brooks Bowers groundout.
NEVER BACKED DOWN
Greeneville fell behind 5-2 in the third inning but began the home half with two walks. Randolph then scored Ricker with an RBI single to shallow right, before Bowers’ infield hit loaded the bases and Freeland scored on a wild pitch.
Elijah Staggs pulled Greeneville even at 5-5 when his RBI base hit scored Randolph.
But starting pitcher Maddex Winstead retired three straight batters to finish his outing, which ended with his fourth strikeout.
Greeneville itself escaped a jam in the top of the fourth, after Wyatt homered to center on the first pitch. Morristown loaded the bases, but Freeland’s seventh strikeout ended the threat.
Ripley scored the tying run in the home half, when Freeland grounded out.
Freeland threw 4.1 innings for Greeneville before reaching the 85-pitch limit. Ripley and Hall both took the mound over the last 1.2 frames.
Winstead batted 2-for-2 for Morristown, which took a 2-0 lead when Collin Rouse scored on a two-out error.
Wyatt’s RBI single down the left-field line broke the 2-2 tie in the second, and Gray Morrison’s RBI double to left-center made it 4-2 in the third. Morrison later scored on another defensive miscue to make it 5-2.
UP NEXT
Morristown begins play in the Little League state tournament at Goodlettsville on Saturday.