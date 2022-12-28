The Lady Trojans of Morristown West (8-5) started the day’s activities Wednesday with a 62-16 win over Chuckey-Doak.
West got things going early on offense, taking a 23-5 first quarter lead, then held the Knights scoreless in the second frame while improving the lead to 33-5 by intermission.
Delaney Weddington had a big game for the winners with 21 points. Mia Dinkins scored 11 with six assists. Aubrie Messer had eight points, nine rebounds and three steals.
Chuckey-Doak (8-7) got four points apiece from Hayleigh Taylor, Tavyn Southerland and Hayleigh Hensley.
Chuckey-Doak will play in the loser’s bracket Friday morning at 9 a.m. Morristown West advances to Saturday’s 9:30 a.m. contest.
CHUCKEY-DOAK (16): Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Yokley 0-1 1-2 1, Taylor 2-3 0-0 4, Johnson 1-2 1-1 3, Atchison 0-7 0-1 0, Lowe 0-3 0-0 0, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Southerland 1-3 1-2 4, Hensley 1-4 2-4 4, Malone 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS: 5-26 5-10 16.
MORRISTOWN WEST (62): Mitchell 1-3 1-2 4, Delaney Weddington 9-15 3-3 21, Beaver 0-2 0-0 0, Mia Dinkins 4-9 0-0 11, Dyke 3-7 0-0 8, K.Dinkins 1-3 0-0 3, Messer 4-5 0-0 8, Simpson 1-2 1-2 3, Bunch 1-2 0-0 2, Watson 1-3 0-0 2. TOTALS: 25-51 5-7 62.
3-Point Goals: CD—1 (Southerland). MW—7 (M.Dinkins 3, Dyke 2, Mitchell, K.Dinkins).
Score by quarters:
Chuckey-Doak 5 0 11 0 — 16
Morristown West 23 10 15 14 — 62
ALCOA 80 UNIVERSITY SCHOOL JACKSON 39
Karli Haworth of Alcoa put on a shooting clinic, setting a new single-game 3-point scoring record by nailing nine long ones.
Haworth scored 30 for the game, and her nine 3-pointers broke the tournament’s record of eight treys which was held by Kendal Baxter of Sevier County (2006) and Rebecca Caroland of Franklin County (2013).
Haworth, a Carson-Newman commitment, had plenty of offensive help. UVa-Wise signee Macie Ridge scored 21, hitting four 3-pointers. Mak Bremer added 13 as the Tornados hit 59 percent from the field from 3-point land (13-22) and 57 percent overall shooting (28-49).
Alcoa took command early with a 19-9 first quarter lead, then burned the nets with 32 in the second frame to go up 51-16 at intermission.
The Tornadoes are now 11-1 on the year and will play in the 9 p.m. quarterfinal round on Thursday.
USJ got 15 points from 8th grader Haylen Ayers, one of the nation’s top young players who has already received interest from a number of SEC schools, including Tennessee, scored 15 poits to lead the Bruins. Ava Barham chipped in with 8 as the Bruins drop to 8-5. They play Thursday at 1:30 p.m. in the loser’s bracket of the Classic.
ALCOA (80): Daugherty 1-3 2-2 4, Bailey 0-1 0-0 0, Macie Ridge 7-8 3-3 21, Pitts 2-5 0-0 4, A.Pfeiffer2-3 0-0 4, Stewart 1-1 0-0 2, Brewster 0-2 0-0 0, Karli Haworth 9-17 3-3 30, Ai.Pfeiffer 1-1 0-0 2, Mak Bremer 5-7 3-5 13. TOTALS: 28-49 11-13 80.
USJ (39): Driver 1-7 5-5 7, Spellings 0-0 1-2 1, King 1-2 0-0 3, Haylen Ayers 4-10 6-7 15, Barham 2-4 4-4 8, Hays 2-8 0-0 5, Payne 0-2 0-0 0. TOTALS: 10-33 16-18 39.
3-Point Goals: AHS—13 (Haworth 9, Ridge 4). USJ—3 (King, Ayers, Hays).
Score by quarters:
Alcoa 19 32 24 5 — 80
USJ 9 7 18 5 — 39
THOMAS DALE (Va.) 52 OAK RIDGE 48
The Thomas Dale Lady Knights of Chester, Va., held off Oak Ridge in a highly competitive game that featured a number of momentum swings.
The Knights got the first surge as they pulled to an 18-11 first period lead, but the Wildcats owned the second stanza and rallied to a 30-25 lead by intermission after outscoring the Knights 19-7.
Then it was Thomas Dale’s turn, and they used a 10-0 run at the start of the third quarter to regain the upper hand, but had to settle for a 41-40 lead heading into the home stretch.
The fourth period was a see-saw affair, with the score being tied for the final time at 46-46 with 2:30 remaining. A basket by Nylah Wilson with 2:26 to go put the Knights ahead 48-46. Each team squandered some scoring chances before Wilson got a layup after an Oak Ridge turnover to build the lead to 50-46 with 22 seconds left.
The Wildcats responded, but used too much time as they got two offensive rebounds off misses before Ayana Porter got one to fall with just under a second left to cut the gap to 50-48. Two free throws by Tamyah Webb of the Knights provided the final points.
Wilson scored 24 points and had eight rebounds to lead Thomas Dale, who improves to 7-0 on the year. Webb finished with 10 and Zoe Foster had nine.
Oak Ridge (3-8) was led by Dimitria Strickland with 21 points while Ze’Yana Stewart had 10 and Porter eight points and 12 rebounds.
The Knights move to Thursday’s 4:30 quarterfinal game, while Oak Ridge will play in the 3 p.m. loser’s bracket game Thursday.
OAK RIDGE (48): Dimitria Strickland 6-10 5-6 21, Ze’Yana Stewart 2-5 6-8 10, Porter 3-8 2-2 8, Green 2-9 0-0 5, Johnson 2-9 0-0 4. TOTALS: 15-41 13-16 48.
THOMAS DALE (52): Nylah Wilson 9-18 3-5 24, Dawson 1-10 0-0 2, Tamyah Webb 4-8 2-4 10, Broadus 2-5 1-2 5, Givens 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 0-0 0-2 0, Foster 4-6 1-2 9, Jackson 1-3 0-0 2. TOTALS: 21-51 7-15 52.
3-Point Goals: OR—5 (Strickland 4, Green). TD—3 (Wilson 3).
Score by quarters:
Oak Ridge 11 19 10 8 — 48
Thomas Dale 18 7 16 11 — 52
UPPERMAN 70 NORTH GREENE 31
Upperman’s Lady Bees improved to 13-1 on the year.
The Bees, the pick of many observers to be a state tournament contender again this season, had little trouble in this one after moving to a 21-4 first quarter lead and a commanding 41-12 halftime spread.
Taylor Dolente scored 18 points to lead Upperman while Abigail Johnson scored 16 and yanked down a dozen rebounds.
Sonya Wagner was tops for the Huskies with 17 points and seven rebounds.
Upperman moves to the tourney quarterfinals on Thursday in the 6 p.m. contest. North Greene plays in the 10:30 a.m. loser’s bracket game Thursday.
Upperman (70): K.Dolente 3-3 0-0 9, Bass 3-4 0-0 7, Mullins 1-3 0-0 2, Stiles 1-4 0-0 2, Hamilton 2-2 0-0 5, Taylor Dolente 6-9 0-0 18, Jones 1-1 0-0 3, Cobb 2-6 2-4 6, Hickey 0-1 0-00 0, Abigail Johnson 7-9 2-2 16, Harrell 1-2 0-0 2. TOTALS: 27-44 4-6 70.
North Greene (31): M.Buchanan 1-2 0-0 3, Sanders 1-3 0-0 3, Gaby 0-2 2-2 2, G.Buchanan 2-7 1-2 6, Sonya Wagner 6-21 4-5 17, Head 0-1 0-0 0, Bailey 0-2 0-0 0. TOTALS: 10-38 7-9 31.
3-Point Goals: UHS—12 (T.Dolente 6, K. Dolente 3, Bass, Hamilton, Jones). NG—4 (M.Buchanan, Sanders, G.Buchanan, Wagner).
Score by quarters:
Upperman 21 20 16 13 — 70
North Greene 4 8 9 10 — 31
LUMPKIN COUNTY (Ga.) 56 KNOX WEBB 36
The Georgia Class 3A defending state champion Lumpkin County Indians handled Knox Webb.
The Indians, with three players committed to continue their basketball careers in college, jumped into a 16-5 first quarter lead and maintained the advantage throughout, turning back every effort the Spartans made to close the gap.
Mary Mullinax, who will play college ball at Emory, had a big game for the winners with 16 points and 15 rebounds. She got support from Lexi Pierce, a North Georgia commit, with 12 points and five steals, and Averie Jones with 13 points.
Madelyn Ladd, a Carson-Newman commitment, poured in a game-best 21 points to lead Webb.
Lumpkin County, from Dahlonega, Ga., improves to 10-1 on the year, while the Spartans fall to 9-4.
Knox Webb (36): Madelyn Ladd 8-21 2-2 21, Mixon 0-1 0-1 0, Bush 2-3 0-0 5, Blair 1-7 0-0 2, Stinson 1-3 0-0 2, Green 1-10 1-3 3, Goins 1-5 0-0 3. TOTALS: 14-50 3-6 36.
LUMPKIN COUNTY (56): Brooks 2-3 2-2 6, Averie Jones 6-12 0-0 13, Lexi Pierce 5-10 1-2 12, Mary Mullinax 5-9 4-4 16, Jackson 3-8 2-4 9. TOTALS: 21-42 9-12 56.
3-Point Goals: KW—5 (Ladd 3, Bush, Goins). LC—5 (Mullinax 2, Jones, Pierce, Jackson).
Score by quarters:
Knox Webb 5 12 9 10 — 36
Lumpkin County 16 14 14 12 — 56
KNOX CATHOLIC 56 MERCER COUNTY (Ky.) 46
The Lady Irish of Knox Catholic got 21 points from Sydney Mains and eight points, eight rebounds and eight assists from Buffalo commit Jazmin Williams to top the Titans.
Catholic, who welcomed Mains back to the lineup the previous night after being out with an injury, took a 17-8 first quarter lead and maintained it throughout, although the Titans made a fourth quarter run to make things quite interesting.
The Irish were ahead 30-22 at halftime, and 44-34 heading into the fourth. But Mercer remained patient, and they cut the advantage down to 46-42 with just under four minutes left. That’s when Mains converted an old-fashioned three-point play to build the lead back to 49-42, and the Titans could not mount another run to the horn.
Caroline Krueger scored 11 points and Amaya Redd hit double figures with 10 for Catholic (6-8).
Mercer County (3-6) got 17 points from Teigh Yeast and 12 from Anna Drakeford.
Catholic held a commanding 36-21 rebounding advantage.
KNOX CATHOLIC (56): Jazmin Williams 1-5 6-7 8, Connaster 1-4 1-2 4, Caroline Krueger 4-6 3-5 11, Amaya Redd 4-9 2-4 10, Sydney Mains 8-13 1-1 21, Frana 1-3 0-0 2. TOTALS: 19-42 13-19 56.
MERCER CO. (46): Teigh Yeast 5-11 6-11 17, McGinnis 1-4 0-0 3, Anna Drakeford 5-11 1-2 12, Lanham 0-0 2-2 2, Dunn 1-4 0-0 3, Jessie 3-9 3-4 9. TOTALS: 15-39 12-19 46.
3-Point Goals: KC—5 (Mains 4, Connaster). MC—4 (Yeast, McGinnis, Drakeford, Dunn).
Score by quarters:
Knox Catholic 17 13 14 12 — 56
Mercer County 8 14 12 12 — 46
ELIZABETHTON 60 PIKEVILLE (Ky.) 56 (OT)
Elizabethton’s Lina Lyon hit the go-ahead basket with 1:19 left in overtime, then iced it with a pair of free tosses with five seconds left as the Cyclones nipped Pikeville (Ky.).
The nip-and-tuck affair seemed destined for overtime from the outset. The Lady Cyclones held a 27-23 halftime edge, but the Panthers came back to tie it up at 45 heading into the final period. The score was tied on a number of occasions in the fourth canto, with neither team enjoying more than a bucket lead.
Lyon also hit a basket with 2:12 left in regulation to tie the score at 53. The Panthers chose to go for a final shot and worked the clock down to inside 10 seconds, but Jackson’s attempt was off the mark and the game went to an extra frame.
A 3-pointer by Relley Whitson with 1:55 left had Betsy up 56-54 in OT, but Leighan Jackson tied it for Pikeville with a basket at the 1:30 mark. That set the stage for Lyons’ heroics down the stretch.
The Cyclones (10-3) got 21 points from Lyon, 11 each from Olivia Holly and Renna Lane, and 10 points and 10 rebounds from Marlee Mathena.
Pikeville (5-1) was led by Jackson with 20 points while Trinity Rowe added 16 and Kyera Thornsbury scored 11.
PIKEVILLE Ky. (56): Alvin 1-2 0-0 3, Hall 1-1 0-0 2, Trinity Rowe 5-13 2-2 16, Whited 0-4 0-0 0, Thornsbury 4-9 1-1 11, Leighan Jackson 8-12 3-5 20, Theiss 2-5 0-0 4, Kidd 0-2 0-0 0. TOTALS: 21-48 6-8 56.
ElIZABETHTON (60): Olivia Holly 4-10 0-0 11, Lina Lyon 9-12 2-3 21, Renna Lane 4-11 2-2 11, Marlee Mathena 3-7 4-4 10, Fowler 0-2 0-0 0, Whitson 1-7 0-0 3, Lee 2-6 0-0 4. TOTALS: 23-55 8-9 60.
3-Point Goals: PHS—8 (Rowe 4, Thornsbury 2, Alvin, Jackson). EHS—6 (Holly 3, Lyon, Lane, Whitson).
Score by quarters:
Pikeville 13 10 22 8 3 — 56
Elizabethton 15 12 18 8 7 — 60
CLEVELAND 76 SOUTH GREENE 42
The South Greene Lady Rebels trailed 22-14 at the close of one and were within striking distance until Cleveland used an 18-10 surge in the third quarter to take control.
Cleveland was led by Addison Hurst with 16 points, Lauren Hurst scored 14 and Tyria Tanner chipped in with 11.
South Greene got 15 points from Haley Brooks and seven each from Madison Hensley and Jordyn Roderick.
SOUTH GREENE (42): Hensley 2-7 2-2 7, Roderick 2-6 2-2 7, Susong 2-4 0-0 6, Gregg 0-3 0-0 0, Hoese 1-2 0-0 3, Bailey 2-2 0-2 4, Haley Brooks 7-11 0-0 15. TOTALS: 16-35 4-6 42.
CLEVELAND (76): Tyria Tanner 5-9 0-0 11, Addison Hurst 7-10 1-1 16, Moody 3-8 0-0 8, Lee 2-2 2-2 6, Lauren Hurst 6-11 1-1 14, Williams 3-6 1-2 8, Westfield 1-4 0-2 2, Smith 3-3 1-1 8, Tanner 1-2 0-0 3. TOTALS: 31-55 6-9 76.
3-Point Goals: SG—6 (Susong 2, Hensley, Roderick, Hoese, Brooks). CHS—8 (Moody 2, T.Tanner, A Hurst, L.Hurst, Williams, Smith, Tanner).
Score by quarters:
South Greene 14 13 10 5 — 42
Cleveland 22 18 18 18 — 76