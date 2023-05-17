CHUCKEY — WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton along with his son, tag team partner, and NWA Junior World Champion Kerry Morton will be at the School of Morton's Paul Morton Cup on Sunday at the Chuckey Dome.
NWA stars Kenzie and Kylie Page also will be part of the show.
The Morton Cup is an annual event that celebrates the life of Paul Morton, legendary wrestler and father of Ricky Morton.
Sunday's event is slated for 5:05 p.m. at the Chuckey Dome located at 2085 Chuckey Highway. Admission is $10.
"We are so excited to have Ricky and Kerry return for the Paul Morton Cup," said James Stranger, owner/director of the School of Morton. "Ricky has long been a staple and foundation in the wrestling world, and to have him and Kerry back for this event is such a wonderful opportunity for the fans and community to see them both."
In addition to the NWA presence, NWA World Junior Champion Kerry Morton will be defending his title during the Cup event against “Mr. Everything” Victor Andrews, an aspiring wrestler who has been working the independent circuit.
"This opportunity means the world to me," Andrews said. "It really caught me off guard, but is something I have been working toward for years. I am grateful to Kerry and the School of Morton for the chance to show what I am made of."
In addition to the NWA World Junior Championship match, the card features the SOM Championship Final Battle Strap Match between challenger RT3 and champion James Anthony. The Hybrid Championship will be defended by Tyler Foshie in a Triple Threat Match against Nathan Cross and Blade Gibson.
The main event of the evening features more than 30 wrestlers in a rumble style match for the Paul Morton Cup.
The event will be available live on YouTube Channel @RickyMorton with a paid membership.