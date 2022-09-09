RUTLEDGE — Behind a monster effort from running back Brasen Murvin, Chuckey Doak rolled up 454 total yards in a 56-30 win over the Grainger Grizzlies on Friday night at The Den.
Murvin ran the ball 26 times for 246 yards and five touchdowns.
The Black Knights’ defense forced four turnovers – three fumbles and an interception – as Chuckey-Doak improved to 3-1.
“Our offensive staff had a great plan coming in,” said Chuckey Doak coach Dallas Kuykendall. “Coach (Chris) Sloane did a great job as did coach (Matt) Smith and our kids just went out and executed. We told our guys when we got here, who wants it more and who is going to execute better was going to win and tonight it was us.”
The Black Knights struck first when Tullock found Josh Guy for a 19-yard touchdown and with William Johnson’s kick, Chuckey-Doak led 7-0.
The Knights snuffed out a Grainger scoring opportunity when Brock Rush picked off a long pass by Grizzlies’ quarterback Bryson Bennett at the 7-yard line.
The visitors from Afton couldn’t do anything with it though and had to punt back to Grainger.
On the second play of the drive, Tucker Gillette took off for 40 yards and a score. Bennett kept the ball on the conversion to put the Grizz ahead 8-7.
Lightning stuck on the ensuing kickoff as Isaiah Treadway took the ball and was off to the races for an 80-yard touchdown to give the Black Knights the lead back after Johnson’s PAT at 14-8.
On the second play of the second quarter, Dylan Fowler scored a 26-yard touchdown but Chuckey-Doak went right back to work on its next possession, capping the drive when Tullock found Murvin for a 39-yard score on a busted play.
The Blacks Knights extended their lead to 28-16 on a 25-yard run for a score by Murvin and Johnson’s point after.
Grainger got the ball back and executed their hurry-up offense to perfection. Bennett found a wide-open Brody Wells for a 7-yard touchdown and Fowler ran in for the two-pointer to make it 28-24.
Chuckey-Doak wasn’t through yet as Tullock uncorked a 44-yard bomb to Treadway down to the Grainger 34.
On the last play of the first half, Tullock hit Austin Morris for an 18-yard pickup but he couldn’t quite get into the end zone as the Grizz defense held as the two teams went to the locker room with the Black Knights up 28-24.
Murvin continued his torrid pace in the third quarter as he notched a pair of 6-yard touchdowns to build a 42-24 lead.
Grainger put together a scoring drive as Gillette scored from 3 yards away and Bennett was true on the two-pointer.
The Grizzlies tried an onside kick and Fowler recovered near midfield.
Bennett uncorked a 41-yard missile to Jace Robinson, who appeared to catch the ball and be down deep in Black Knight territory but Brock Rush was able to force a fumble, pick it up and run it back to the 49-yard line.
The play seemed to totally delate the Grizzlies as on the very next play, Murvin ran almost untouched 51 yards to the house and Johnson’s point after made it 49-30.
“It’s crazy because on the play before on that onside kick, Brock was the one who missed it,” Kuykendall said of Rush’s big defensive play after the miss on the Grizzly special teams attempt. “It wasn’t his guy who was wide open and he ran the guy down and knocked the ball out.
“That is just his effort. The ability to do that the play after he had muffed it on the onside kick shows his character and the kind of player he is.”
After the Black Knights held Grainger on a fourth down play the next possession, Murvin put a bow on his night with his fifth score on a 6-yard run to make the final tally 56-30.
Chuckey Doak plays at South Greene next Friday.