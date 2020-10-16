South Greene coach Shawn Jones has said all year that when the game is on the line there is no one he would rather have the ball in their hands than No. 1.
He proved that was the case on Friday when he put the game on the shoulders of Luke Myers and watched the junior quarterback march his team to a final seconds victory over Hampton, 35-31.
“We don’t quit. These guys don’t quit,” Jones said. “No. 1 (Myers) came up big for us. He went and won the ball game for us. That is what 1 does, he wins.
“Hampton is a heck of a ball club. We have talked all year about what it takes to be great. I think we are great now. It took everything we had tonight.”
The Rebels, ranked No. 6 in Class 2A, trailed the No. 7 Bulldogs most of the night, but when it came to their last chance Myers propelled South Greene to victory.
South Greene got the ball for the final time with 1:46 remaining, with no timeouts and 54 yards between it and the goal line.
Myers started the drive with a 17-yard scramble. He then hit Corey Houser for a short gain, but a late hit out of bounds moved the ball to the Bulldogs’ 16-yard line.
Myers found Caleb Robinson across the middle to get the Rebels to the 3-yard line with 50 seconds left. Two more runs by Myers got the job done as the Rebels moved in front with 25 seconds to play.
“We knew they were on their heels, and we meant to go score a touchdown on that drive,” Myers said. “I honestly just wanted to sit down and take it all in after scoring right there. That meant so much to me.”
Myers finished the night with 204 yards passing and two touchdowns. He ran for another 82 yards and two scores.
The win moves South Greene to 9-0 and gives the Rebels a chance to complete their first undefeated regular season since 1995 against Happy Valley in two weeks.
The win also clinches the top seed from Region 1-2A in the playoffs, handing 6-1 Hampton its first loss of the season.
“We’re excited right now,” Myers said. “The seniors are crying and just everybody is going crazy. This is a good time. This win means everything. We have home playoff games now. We should win the conference. This one means everything to us.”
Hampton started the second half leading 17-7, but the Rebels had some tricks up their sleeves coming out of the break. The half started with South Greene’s Preston Bailey receiving the kickoff and taking off hard to his left. He then tossed to Jalen Ingram, who raced up the right sideline 86 yards to the end zone to cut the lead to 17-14.
Hampton answered like it had for most of the evening, with a long methodical drive for a touchdown. The Bulldogs ran the ball 10 times before Conor Jones snuck across the goal line from the 1-yard line.
South Greene went to the air on its ensuing possession and Myers found Houser open in the middle of the field. Houser made one move before earning a 39-yard touchdown that cut Hampton’s lead to 24-21.
Hampton went in front 31-21 when Morgan Lyons took a toss in from 3 yards out on fourth down with 9:49 to play.
South Greene thought it had another scoring opportunity, but Myers fumbled on the 1-yard line. The Rebels defense held strong and did not give Hampton a first down.
Once they gave the ball back to South Greene, the Bulldogs defense lost track of Bailey. Myers found him standing alone at the pylon for a 31-yard touchdown that cut the deficit to 31-28 with 2:48 to play.
South Greene’s defense again stepped up big and stuffed three rushes by Jones to give the offense one more chance.
The night started with Hampton striking first on a 12-play drive that moved 80 yards. Jones called his own number seven times on the drive and capped it with a 30-yard burst to the end zone.
After South Greene’s defense stopped the Bulldogs on fourth down with 1 yard to gain, the Rebels moved downfield quickly.
Houser got things going with a 23-yard reception and then Myers broke loose on a 33-yard scramble that evened the score 7-7 with 18 seconds left in the first quarter.
The Rebels defense then made another stop, but South Greene failed to field a punt and Hampton watched the ball roll to the 1-yard line. The Rebels then were called for holding in the end zone, which resulted in a safety.
After the safety, Hampton used four rushes by Jones to move downfield before he pulled up and passed to Lyons for a 30-yard score. Jones then ran in the conversion for a 17-7 Hampton lead that held into halftime.