NASHVILLE — South Greene’s Luke Myers did not leave Nissan Stadium on Tuesday with the Tennessee Titans Class 2A Mr. Football Award, but he did leave inspired to do even bigger things in 2021 after leading the Rebels on a historic run this season.
“We’re going to go back and get in the weight room and get better,” Myers said after Tuesday’s Mr. Football awards ceremony. “We have a tougher schedule next year, but hopefully we can work hard and get a little further as a team. And hopefully I can get back here next year.”
The South Greene junior quarterback was one of three finalists for the award along with Will Meadows of Meigs County and award winner Khalik Ganaway of Peabody.
“You could feel it in the room today. There are so many amazing athletes here today,” Myers said. “I think this was a really good experience for me. It means a lot for me to be here. I think in the moment it’s hard to comprehend what this means, but I’m sure it will kick in.”
Myers, the first Mr. Football finalist in South Greene history, led the Rebels to their best season ever with a 12-1 record before falling to Meigs County in the third round of the Class 2A playoffs.
The Rebels signal caller completed 112 of 170 passes for 1,522 yards and 18 touchdowns. He ran for 1,459 yards while averaging 8.06 yards per carry with 25 touchdowns.
On defense, Myers made 50 tackles with six tackles for loss and four interceptions. He returned two interceptions for touchdowns.
“Luke is an extremely hard worker,” South Greene coach Shawn Jones said. “He’s a perfectionist and wants to do it right all the time. Luke did a great job this year, and his hard work got him here. His stats are right up there with anybody here. He’s going to work hard in the offseason and hopefully he’ll get back down here next year.”
Ganaway, who won the Class 2A Mr. Football Award, led Peabody to its third straight state championship on Saturday. He ran for 1,969 yards and 25 touchdowns while averaging 7.9 yards per rush.
The Mr. Football awards are awarded to the best football player in each of the TSSAA’s nine classifications as well as a kicker of the year. The awards are voted on by a panel of media members from across the state based on regular season performances. The winners for 2020 are:
Division I, Class 1A
Hunter Frame, South Pittsburg
Division I, Class 2A
Khalik Ganaway, Peabody
Division I, Class 3A
Grey Carroll, Alcoa
Division I, Class 4A
Troy Parker Hughes, Elizabethton
Division I, Class 5A
Prince Kollie, David Crockett
Division I, Class 6A
C.J. Taylor, Warren County
Division II, Class A
Griffin Swinea, Davidson Academy
Division II, Class AA
Dietrick Pennington, ECS
Division II, Class AAA
Dallan Hayden, Christian Brothers
Kicker of the Year
Teagan Lenderink, Brentwood Academy