JONESBOROUGH – Luke Myers making game-winning plays on Friday nights is something South Greene fans have grown accustomed to in recent months, but this Friday it was on the hardwood not the gridiron where he came up clutch.
With three seconds left Myers saw an opening at the top of the lane and slashed to the rim for a lay in. It was not the play South Greene coach Terry Hoese called in the huddle, but it gave the Rebels a 58-56 win over Daniel Boone in the semifinals of the Hardee’s Classic.
“Daniel Boone is good, they are big and physical, and this is a good win for our team,” Hoese said. “We drew it up in the timeout, and we got absolutely nothing we wanted on that last play. But Luke had the ball and he put his head down and got the bucket. I’ll take that all day.”
South Greene now advances to the championship game where it will play David Crockett at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at David Crockett.
“We’re not playing anywhere near as good as we can,” Hoese said. “That’s the fun part. We’ve had two days of practice. We’re going to get better as the season goes on, as long as we continue to play.”
After leading almost the entire first half South Greene fell behind in the third quarter, and started the fourth quarter trailing 45-36.
Jay Higgins started the final segment with a pair of slashing lay ins, and with 5:20 left Myers drove to the rim to close the gap to 45-42.
With 3:07 remaining Aydan Hawk drove the baseline and sank a runner to tie things at 48-48.
In a 1:07 span Boone’s Samuel Stroupe and Breiydan Gilliam, and South Greene’s Isaac Hoese and Higgins all connected from behind the arc to tie things at 54-54.
The teams knotted things at 56-56 at the free-throw line before Myers gave the Rebels the final lead.
“We can go 10 deep, and we got good contributions from 10 guys tonight,” Hoese said. “Jay Higgins came in and made some huge plays in the fourth quarter. Isaac knocked down a big three. There for a little bit we were just hitting each other in the mouth, but we kept it close. I’m just glad we had the ball at the end.”
Daniel Boone scored the first five points of the contest on Friday, but South Greene took control by the midway point in the opening period.
The Rebels used a 12-0 run, started and finished on three-pointers by Chandler Fillers, to go in front 12-5 with 3:05 left in the quarter,
The period finished with Ty Bailey scoring six points for the Rebels as they took an 18-11 lead.
That lead reached 24-13 after Bailey went 4-for-4 at the foul line and Hawk made a jumper with 5:07 left in the first quarter.
Isaac Hoese made a corner trey with 4:37 left in the first half, but then Daniel Boone began to close the gap.
The Trailblazers made four trips to the free-throw line over the remaining portion of the second half and converted 6-of-7 free tosses. With 56 seconds left Julian Story made a layup for Boone to knot things at 30-30.
Bailey sent the Rebels into the second half with a 32-30 lead when he slashed through the lane for a lay in.
In the third quarter the Blazers locked down on Bailey, who scored 16 points in the first half, and South Greene struggled to get anyone else going.
Daniel Boone took the lead with 5:51 left in the third quarter when Caleb Head made good on an old-fashioned-three-point-play to make the score 33-32.
Three-pointers by Gilliam and Stroupe put the Blazers in front 43-34, and with 33 seconds left in the quarter a jumper by Lucas Jenkins gave them their biggest lead at 45-34.
Bailey finished the night with 18 points to lead South Greene while Myers put in 10. Gilliam scored 16 for Daniel Boone while Stroupe scored 13.
South Greene 18 14 4 22 58
Daniel Boone 11 19 15 11 56
South Greene: Bailey 18, Myers 10, Higgins 9, Hawk 9, Hoese 6, Fillers 6
Daniel Boone: Gilliam 16, Stroupe 13, Jenkins 8, Head 6, Jones 6, Story 4, Godwin 3.
DAVID CROCKETT 71, NORTH GREENE 70
The North Greene boys played Hardee’s Classic host David Crockett tough on Friday, but the Pioneers swung in front late to take a 71-70 win in the tournament’s semifinals.
“We’re not going to give up 70 points and beat a good team on their home floor,” North Greene coach Sam Tarlton said. “We didn’t guard, and that’s what it comes down to. We’re going to score points this year, we have the fire power. Our question now is, are we going to sit down and get stops? Until that changes we will beat some people, but not the good teams.”
Crockett advances to play South Greene in the championship game while North Greene will meet Daniel Boone on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. in the third-place game.
Friday’s fourth quarter started with the game tied at 55-55, but 21 seconds in Chance Campbell took a swing pass from Cayden Foulks and knocked down a three-pointer to put North Greene up 58-55.
That lead reached 62-57 when Chriss Schultz hit a jumper from the right block.
David Crockett took the lead for the first time in the second half when Colton Estep made a layup that made the score 63-62 with 2:33 left.
A free throw by Cody Freshour tied things at 63-63, but then Crockett got three-pointers from Isaiah Long and Mason Britton to take a 69-63 lead with 1:39 left to play.
Schultz followed a layup and a pull-up trey that, and helped by misses at the foul line on the other end he pulled the Huskies within three at 71-68.
North Greene took possession for the final time with 31 seconds left. They wanted a quick bucket but instead drained the clock before Foulks laid a two-pointer off of the glass to make the score 71-70 with six seconds left.
David Crocket held the ball out of bounds as the clock wound down to preserve the win.
“We had a set for a three, and then wanted to attack if it wasn’t there,” Tarlton said. “We broke down and didn’t communicate. I had a time out and didn’t use it, and that’s just bad coaching by me.”
The night started with Foulks and Campbell both hitting from behind the arc as North Greene took an early 8-5 lead.
From there the teams traded buckets, but Kendall Loftis closed the first quarter with four points in the paint to take a 19-14 lead.
In the second quarter North Greene stayed in front, but could not extend its lead.
In a 1:43 stretch the Pioneers’ Britton went on an individual 9-0 run to put his team in front 36-32.
North Greene answered with a jumper in the lane from Schultz and two three-pointers from Shane Cooter to go into halftime leading 40-36.
North Greene played from in front or the most of the third quarter, but in the final 42 seconds after Estep made a transition layup and Britton hit a triple things were even at 55-55.
Schultz was North Greene’s top scorer on Friday with 27 points. Foulks scored 13 and Loftis put in 10 points.
Britton finished with 24 points for David Crockett, Estep had 16 and Ayden Begley 13.
North Greene 19 21 15 15 70
David Crockett 14 22 19 16 71
North Greene: Schultz 27, Foulks 13, Loftis 10, Campbell 9, Cooter 8, Whaley 2, Freshour 1
David Crockett: Brotton 24, Estep 16, Begley 13, Long 9, Pierce 5, Bennett 2, Ayers 2