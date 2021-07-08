Fans at Pioneer Park on Wednesday had a chance to watch the Native American National team on its tour through the Appalachian League.
The team is made up of college-aged Native Americans from 12 different tribes across North America and the Caribbean.
On Wednesday the Warriors fell to the V-Nuts, an international barnstorming team, 13-3.
The V-Nuts are made up of college players from the United States, The Netherlands, Cuba, Germany and Sweden.
Struggles on the mound doomed the Warriors on Wednesday as they gave up 17 hits in the contest.
Cole Hales led the V-Nuts by going 4-for-4 with a home run. Joel Baker and Kyle Whitlock each had triples, and in total 10 different players earned a hit for the international squad.
The Native American National team briefly took the lead in the bottom of the first inning after D.J. Lowery of the Lumbee tribe and Austin Allen of the Mliseet tribe came up with a pair of doubles.
The V-Nuts followed with six runs in the top of the second inning. Hales and Camden Claxton led off the side the with consecutive singles through the left side. Reagan Yeargain then sent a shot the opposite way to right field. The ball was misplayed and rolled into the corner, allowing all three runners to score.
Baker and Whitlock then came up with their triples with Alex Rodriguez smacking an RBI single in between. Whitlock went on to score on a ground out for a 6-1 V-Nuts lead.
In the third inning Hales, Claxton, Dylan Arnold, and Baker all came up with base knocks as the lead reached 9-1.
After being hit by a pitch Thomas Lee was pushed across when Van Gupton sent a line drive into centerfield in the fourth inning.
Hales made the score 11-1 in the fifth inning when he smashed a solo home run over the wall in the left field.
Christian Avila got a run back for the Warriors in the bottom of the fifth when he worked a walk and then crossed the plate on a balk.
Avilla pushed across another run in the seventh inning when he skipped a single past the second baseman.
In the ninth inning the V-Nuts found two more runs after Yeargain got an RBI single through the left side and Rodriguez put an RBI double into right field.
Hunter Hansen earned the win on the mound for the V-Nuts. In five innings he struck out three, walked two and gave up three hits.
Jason Martinez took the loss for the Warriors. In 2 2/3 innings he gave up 11 hits with two walks and one strike out.
The Native American National team produced seven hits on Wednesday with Don Corrigan of the Kickapoo tribe going 2-for-3 with a double.