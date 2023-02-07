ROCK HILL, S.C. — Tusculum University senior sprinter Zackary Nelson has been named the South Atlantic Conference Varsity Gems Men’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Week for the week ending Feb. 5, the SAC office announced Tuesday.
Nelson earned two individual wins and a relay victory and set school records in the 300 and 400 meters at the VMI Winter Relays over the weekend. Nelson won the 300 on Friday in 33.74 seconds, breaking his own school record by more than a second, and then won the 400 on Saturday in 47.54 seconds which is currently the sixth-fastest time in Division II this season. Nelson also ran in the 4x400 relay that placed first in 3:18.00.
The St. Johns, Florida native is one of six Tusculum individual qualifiers for the NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field Championship, which will be held March 10-11 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. He holds the three fastest times in program history in the 300 meters and owns the top 10 fastest times in the 400 meters for the Pioneers, including the three fastest which he set in each of the last three weeks.
Tusculum Adding Men’s Beach Volleyball
Tusculum University has announced it is adding men’s beach volleyball as its 27th sport in the fall of 2023 according to Doug Jones, Vice President of Athletics and University Initiatives.
Men’s beach volleyball is becoming one of the fastest growing sports in the nation. Tusculum will institute the program as a club sport initially with hopes to becoming a varsity offering in the near future.
“We are excited about the potential growth of men’s beach volleyball and what that will mean for our campus. Starting the program as a club sport will not only provide additional opportunities for our current indoor players but will position us to move to the varsity level as we add new players to our roster,” Jones said. “Our women’s beach volleyball program has been very successful and we are hopeful that our men’s program will follow that same path. Having a first class beach volleyball venue already in place makes this decision an easy one.”
The men’s beach volleyball season is held primarily in the fall with national tournaments being conducted in the late spring.
Tusculum added women’s beach volleyball to its sports offerings during the 2018-19 academic year and has been very successful.
“I am very excited for the start of men’s beach volleyball at Tusculum University! In the pioneering spirit that encompasses Tusculum, being one of the few men’s beach volleyball programs at the collegiate level will provide additional opportunities for current and future men’s volleyball players looking to compete at a high level,” said Tusculum men’s volleyball coach Bryan Buckius.
Both teams will compete at the state-of-the-art Tusculum Beach Volleyball Complex located on the southeast corner of the Greeneville campus.
For more information about Tusculum men’s beach volleyball, contact Bryan Buckius (bbuckius@tusculum.edu) or Alberto Chiaparini (achiaparini@tusculum.edu).
SOFTBALL Pioneers Split
PEMBROKE, N.C. — The Tusculum University softball team finished 2-1 at the UNC Pembroke Invitational on Monday, knocking off No. 15 Kutztown before falling to the host Braves.
Tusculum (2-1) continues its season-opening road swing with a trip to West Virginia. The Pioneers will square off against the Mountain Lions of Concord on Wednesday afternoon.
Game 1
Tusculum 5
Kutztown 0
Tusculum’s Emily Sappington went 3-for-4 with three RBI and went the distance in the circle in the win over the No. 15-ranked Golden Bears.
Claire Smeltzer also went 3-for-4 and had a double and an RBI for the Pioneers. Kallyn Newport was 2-for-4 with a double.
In Sappington’s seven innings in the circle, she gave up four hits, walked one and struck out seven. It’s the senior’s second straight shutout and 11th of her career.
Game 2
UNC Pembroke 5
Tusculum 3
Summer Bullard went the distance in the circle and Makenna Sibbett belted a solo home run to lead UNC Pembroke.
In her seven innings, Bullard gave up four hits, walked one and struck out 10. All three Tusculum runs were earned.
Newport went 2-for-3 for Tusculum, while Chloe Freischmidt had a double and an RBI.
Tusculum starter Ireland Cavanaugh took the loss. In three innings, she gave up four hits, five runs (four earned), walked none and struck out five.
Keylon Reynolds held UNC Pembroke scoreless over the final three innings. She gave up a hit, walked one and struck out six.