The Greeneville soccer team is still the defending state champion, claiming Class 2A state titles in 2017, 2018 and 2019. But after a year away due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Greene Devils have almost an entirely new look.
“It’s fun for us as a coaching staff right now,” Greeneville coach Jerry Graham said. “I think we have a very talented team, but we are a young team. We’re trying to figure out how to put the pieces in place, and see how they work together. We certainly have the pieces to the puzzle. How fast we figure out how to put them together will be the key.”
One key piece Greeneville does have back is goal keeper Colby Freeman. Freeman was a big part of Greeneville’s 2019 state championship team and will be counted on to be a leader this season.
“Colby is going to be extremely important for us early in the year,” Graham said. “We’ve talked to him about how important it is for him to be positive with these young guys. I can’t say enough about how vocal he has become. Every day in practice he is pulling defenders aside and telling them what he wants out of them. He has really been a coach back there for us. It may take a while for the back line to gel, but he has taken the initiative to lead.”
Part of that back line that Graham is trying to develop in front of Freeman includes junior Cooper Shepherd and sophomore Jacob Hillyer.
On the front end, Samuel Crawford played a lot off the bench as a sophomore, Now as a senior, he will be counted on big time by the Greene Devils’ coaches.
A player Graham is excited about up front is junior forward Cade Snelson. In the midfield, sophomore Drew Shelton is a returning starter and Brady Quillen is another sophomore Graham expects to hold down the left side.
“I think we are going to be more of team than we have been in the past,” Graham said. “Everybody is going to have to have everybody’s back. This is a scrappy team, this is a quick team and we are fast. This is a team of workers, and that is fun for us as coaches.”
Even though this group of Greene Devils are not the guys that have pounded the back of the net during the state tournament, they will still take the field every night with a target on their back as the team to knock off the top of the mountain.
“I think it will be fun to see how these guys react during this process,” Graham said. “We have a tough schedule this year. We’re playing in the top bracket in a couple of big tournaments. We do that because we want to find our weaknesses early and work on becoming the team we want to be. The regular season is just to prepare us for the postseason.”
Chuckey-Doak only saw the field one time in 2020, a 2-2 tie with Daniel Boone. Prior to that, the Black Knights were District 1-A champions but fell 3-2 to Sweetwater in the state sectionals.
Coach Cory Braithwaite likes what he has returning. If everything comes together, he thinks the Black Knights have the ability to make another deep postseason run.
“We have a well-rounded team this year with more depth than I anticipated,” Braithwaite said. “The players have worked hard in the preseason and I believe my expectations for the season will be largely exceeded. We are going to try some different things with the formation that I am very excited about. The team’s ability to adapt to what we face on the field will be our greatest strength this season.”
Goalie Bryann Zapata will be the integral cog to the Black Knights’ success this year. Not only does the coach value his athletic ability, but he feels Zapata’s leadership and knowledge of the game will be equally important.
On offense, senior Angelo Sobrero and sophomore Ethan Grindstaff will play on the front end while Roberto Vazquez and Stephen Cedillo will be asked to produced goals from the midfield.
Defensively, the Black Knights have to replace some important pieces due to graduation. Junior Josue Benitez and sophomore Rio Little will anchor the middle of Chuckey-Doak’s back line. Braithwaite also likes what Nic Fugate and Ethan Wagers bring to his defense.
Two freshmen who might make an impact this season are Marco Rojas and Isaiah Treadway. Rojas has a lot of goal-scoring potential, but will need time to gel with the veterans. Treadway can be plugged in all over the field, which will make him a valuable part of the Black Knights’ roster.
West Greene is still looking to catch the Black Knights in the district standings, falling to them three times during their last full season. The Buffaloes went 7-9 in 2019 and will be looking to improve on that this year.
West Greene’s lone game in 2020 was a 9-0 win over Claiborne.