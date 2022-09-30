When in doubt, just feed Levi Lunsford. Hampton didn’t dare look anywhere else until he crossed the goal line.
Lunsford found the end zone four times, leading the top-ranked Bulldogs to their first Region 1-2A championship since 2019 with Friday’s 37-0 win at South Greene.
Powering his way up the middle, Lunsford gradually gained steam on Hampton’s opening 10-play drive. The formula was simple — Lunsford ran for 2, 9, 6, 10, 8, 6, 5, 4 and 8 yards before scoring from the 1 and adding the 2-point conversion.
Lunsford led Hampton (6-0, 2-0 Region 1-2A) with 139 yards on 29 carries.
And that was just the tip of the iceberg. The Bulldogs rushed for 282 of their 335 total yards, while holding South Greene (2-5, 2-1) to minus-12 total yards.
“They just whipped us all over the field up front,” South Greene coach Shawn Jones said. “They’ve got a great ball club. We just didn’t respond. They were just more physical than us tonight.”
South Greene wasted a scoring opportunity in the first quarter. Dion Blair returned his interception 38 yards to the Hampton 22, but the Rebels failed on fourth down.
Another 10-play drive doubled Hampton’s lead, when Lunsford scored from the 3.
Conner Race’s 53-yard punt backed Hampton up to its own 10. But the Bulldogs responded with a 90-yard drive, which took 17 plays and 8:29 off the clock for a 22-0 halftime lead.
Hampton recovered a South Greene fumble at the Rebels’ 12 to set up its fourth score, an 11-yard pass from Dylan Trivett to Chance Point.
Lunsford again went 1 yard for the Bulldogs’ final touchdown with 4:04 remaining to finish a nine-play, 65-yard drive which included a 42-yard burst from Dominique Burleson in the wildcat.
NOWHERE TO RUN
Nash Rader, who went the distance at quarterback, returned Hampton’s final kickoff 57 yards to the Hampton 27.
The Rebels reached the red zone before time ran out. Rader’s 7-yard completion to Race on third-and-5 in the final minute gave the Rebels their only first down of the game.
Hampton gained 20 of its 28 first downs in the opening half.
Trivett went 5-of-7 passing for 53 yards and ran for 31, while Jonathan Greenwell rushed for 63 and caught four passes for 42.
Race led the Rebels in total tackles with nine while averaging 36.8 yards on four punts.
MYERS HONORED
South Greene retired the game-worn No. 1 jersey of former quarterback Luke Myers, a two-time Mr. Football semifinalist and 2020 finalist, at halftime.
UP NEXT
South Greene visits county rival North Greene on Friday.