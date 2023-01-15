Another leading scorer helped lead to another win for the Greeneville girls.
Class 3A’s 10th-ranked Lady Devils might be climbing in the rankings after Saturday’s win over last season’s Class 4A state runner-up. Greeneville didn’t allow any field goals inside the 3-point line in the fourth quarter en route to a 69-57 win over Farragut at Hal Henard Gymnasium.
Chloe Marsh led Greeneville (15-5) in scoring this time, dropping 23 points and helping the Lady Devils collect their sixth straight win. She scored six of her eight field goals in the first half and went 7-of-8 at the foul line.
In fact, Greeneville made 14-of-16 free throws in the fourth quarter and 20-of-25 for the game.
Lauren Bailey, who went 6-of-6 at the charity stripe, scored 17 points while Kyla Jobe came off the bench to add 11. Bailey made a 3-pointer and all of her free throws in the final period, where Marsh and Lindy Carter each scored one basket.
Anna Shaw made a 3-pointer in the second quarter before finishing with nine points, and Jobe hit from deep in the third. Carter finished with seven points, and Tambryn Ellenburg two.
The Lady Devils led 20-11 after one quarter and 40-32 at the break, before Farragut (14-7) pulled even 48-48 entering the fourth.
But 3-pointers by Annalise Bishop and Lucy Beck accounted for six of Farragut’s nine fourth-quarter points. Annie Priest led Farragut with 16 points, with Maelyn McNealy adding 13.
ADMIRALS START FAST
Greeneville couldn’t recover from Farragut’s fast start in Saturday’s 70-55 home loss to the Admirals.
The visitors stormed out of the gates to a 22-9 first-quarter lead. And after leading 41-21 at the half, Farragut (12-9) took a 55-41 lead to the fourth.
Four players scored in double figures for Farragut, led by a 16-point effort from Dominic Vanacker.
Parker Lane scored eight of his 14 points in the fourth quarter, with Dallas Carbaugh adding 13 and Tyson Jackson scoring 11. Aiden Vanacker hit from 3-point range three times, with Jackson and Carbaugh combining for three triples.
Adjatay Dabbs scored a game-high 22 points for the Greene Devils (11-10), making four 3-pointers during his 20-point second half.
Trey Thompson hit from deep three times and scored 10 first-half points, finishing with 13.
Jayquan Price buried his second triple in the third quarter end with points. Kameron Lester and Isaac McGill both hit from 3 once, finishing with five and three points respectively while JD Woolsey had two.
UP NEXT
Greeneville travels to district rival Cocke County on Tuesday. Both the Devils and Lady Devils are 3-0 in District 2-3A.