ROGERSVILLE — Greeneville’s bench players didn’t stay on the bench very long.
Several entered the game before the first quarter had even finished. And the 10th-ranked Lady Devils didn’t skip a beat, rolling to a 66-30 win at Cherokee on Tuesday night.
In fact, bench players scored nine of Greeneville’s last 11 points of the opening frame, giving the Lady Devils (13-5, 2-0 District 2-3A) a comfortable 20-8 lead.
Following a Dalaina Martin layup, Kyla Jobe scored on the fast break and from 3-point range. Abby Adkins scored Greeneville's last field goal of the opening quarter and first bucket of the second, spearheading her 11-point effort. And that came after Adkins scored more than 20 in the junior varsity game.
“Abby’s deceptively quick right there around that block,” Greeneville coach Annette Watts said. “She’s got great hands, she’s super smart, makes great decisions. Thought Kyla did that tonight too.”
Tambryn Ellenburg helped Greeneville start fast, allowing Watts to go to her bench early. After her opening 3-pointer, Ellenburg, followed with a pull-up jumper and two layups, outscoring the home team 7-2 at one point.
She opened the second half with her third 3-pointer and another fast-break layup, part of a 17-0 Greeneville run which ended with Lauren Bailey’s layup. By then, the Lady Devils led 49-14.
Jobe and Bailey finished just outside double figures, scoring nine and eight points respectively.
“I knew after the JV game that our young kids were locked in,” Watts said. “I didn’t realize Dalaina Martin was going to be so locked in down there on top of that press. She’s a killer down there as tall as she is.”
Cherokee (10-9, 1-2) never got closer than 9-6 after Greeneville’s fast start. Kodi Henson and Ava Morgan, who made two 3-pointers, led the Lady Chiefs with six points each.
“I thought we all needed a game like this tonight to have fun, to run and work on some of our things, work on our zones, and to see if we’re boxing out of our zone,” Watts said. “When we go against teams that are really good, we have to be able to box out of that zone. That’s why we work so hard on that.”
The win also marked Greeneville’s third win in four days, the start of a busy week for the Lady Devils — who play home games Friday and Saturday.
GREENEVILLE 66
CHEROKEE 30
|G
|20
|18
|18
|10
|—
|66
|C
|8
|6
|5
|11
|—
|30
G (66): Tambryn Ellenburg 17, Abby Adkins 11, Kyla Jobe 9, Lauren Bailey 8, Dalaina Martin 6, Anna Shaw 5, Lindy Carter 4, Chloe Marsh 4, Jordan Swatzell 2.
C (30): Kodi Henson 6, Ava Morgan 6, Kyla Howe 5, Macy McDavid 4, Lilly Henley 3, Kailey Gilliam 2, Brylea Harris 2, Emma Mowell 2.
3-pointers: G 4 (Ellenburg 3, Jobe); C 4 (Morgan 2, Henley, Howe).
THOMPSON GOES OFF
Trey Thompson, again, proved he won’t hesitate to shoot if he gets an open look.
Cherokee learned the hard way in the first quarter. Thompson’s explosive first quarter helped set up his teammates the rest of the way as the Greene Devils topped Cherokee 74-57 Tuesday night.
Thompson went 4-of-6 from 3-point range in the first quarter and drew a foul on another attempt, finishing the opening frame with 13 points. He dunked twice in the fourth quarter, an inbounds play and a putback, and added one more 3-pointer to cap his 24-point game.
“If he’s open, we want him to shoot it,” Greeneville coach Brad Woolsey said. “He came down the floor really time after time and was open.”
Woolsey also spoke highly of Greeneville’s offensive rebounding, as he recalled one possession where the Greene Devils (10-9, 2-0 District 2-3A) grabbed five offensive boards.
Jayquan Price hit from deep three times himself, the first answering Colten McLain’s opening basket for a 3-2 lead. Greeneville never trailed again after Thompson’s second and third triples put the Devils up 12-7.
Price’s third 3-pointer made it 51-30 in the third quarter.
Kameron Lester scored all 11 of his points in the second half, which included two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.
“Kameron did some things in the first half that don’t show up on the box score,” Woolsey said. “But he’s an absolute difference maker the way he defended tonight, the way he got out on shooters, the way he talked.”
Cherokee (7-12, 1-2) closed the gap to 53-38 early in the fourth quarter. Isaac McGill responded with five straight points, a layup through contact and a 3-pointer. Thompson’s second dunk then made it 60-38, and the Chiefs didn’t get within 15 again until the final minute.
McGill and Adjatay Dabbs, who did all of his scoring in the second quarter, each had seven points.
McLain gave Greeneville some problems early, making four baskets with an and-one in the opening quarter. His 3-pointer stopped a 24-4 Greeneville run in the second quarter, but the Devils still led 36-19. McLain led the Chiefs with 24 points.
GREENEVILLE 74
CHEROKEE 57
|G
|18
|21
|14
|21
|—
|74
|C
|12
|11
|13
|21
|—
|57
G (74): Trey Thompson 24, Kameron Lester 11, Jayquan Price 11, Adjatay Dabbs 7, Isaac McGill 7, JD Woolsey 5, Nick Thomas 4, Hayden Goad 3, Cole Franklin 2.
C (57): Colten McLain 24, Will Price 10, Elisha Jones 9, Joey Henley 5, Jayden Ward 3, Lofton Hayes 2, Landon Jeffers 2, Parker Travis 2.
3-pointers: G 12 (Thompson 5, Price 3, Lester 2, Dabbs, McGill); C 2 (Jones, McLain).
UP NEXT
Greeneville hosts district rival Grainger on Friday and Farragut on Saturday.