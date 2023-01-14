Lindy Carter set the tone early in Greeneville’s game against long-time rival Grainger Friday night.
The senior post player scored the first 11 points of the game for the Lady Devils, which wound up being half of the total points in the opening period. The home team had little trouble from the visitors from Rutledge as they cruised to a 61-39 win.
Greeneville improved to 14-5 overall and stayed perfect in the district at 3-0. Grainger fell to 8-9, 1-2.
“I don’t think Rusty will ever put a guard on her again,” Greeneville head coach Annette Watts said of Grainger head coach Rusty Bishop’s defensive maneuvers against Carter to start the contest. “I think that made her mad a little bit but I think she has to be our most improved player on both ends of the floor. She does so many good things and as a senior, you always want to do good things. I though Anna Shaw was such a good floor general tonight and Lauren Bailey was just a silent assassin again tonight as she almost had a double-double.”
Carter opened things up with four straight points which was part of her 11-point output early on that gave Greeneville an 11-3 advantage. After that, it was Lauren Bailey’s turn to dominate as she scored on a hoop-and-harm and then added three more points late in the first period. Tambryn Ellenburg hit the initial of her three first-half 3s to end the opening frame and give Greeneville a 22-8 lead.
The Lady Grizzlies were able to get a few baskets early in the second period, but Ellenburg kept them at bay with shots from downtown. Her triple with 56 seconds remaining in the first half made the score 36-17 at the break.
Watts had high praise for Ellenburg and the big shots she had not only against Grainger but in the last few games.
“She has been spacing us out some more," Watts said. "She’s done a lot of good things for us.”
Grainger regrouped at halftime and started the third period on a roll, out-scoring the Lady Greene Devils 10-3. Leading by only 13, Greeneville became more aggressive, going to the basket hard and drawing the foul. They went to the line 10 times in the final 2:36 and hit nine of them. The lead eventually ballooned to 52-30 at the end of the third period.
Carter produced the final four points of the contest for Greeneville as the Lady Devils prevailed 61-39.
“I thought we came out flat in the second half,” Watts said of the slow start to the third period. “I didn’t really want to press against but to get us going, that’s what we had to do. We were able to be aggressive towards the basket and that’s something we have to do. I want to show them on film how lackadaisical we got and then how we cranked it back up. I’m forever telling our team they have another gear and they kicked it in tonight.”
Carter led the Lady Devils with 18 points with Bailey right behind with 17. Adison Hayes paced the Lady Grizzlies with 11 points, the only Grainger player to reach double figures.
BOYS DOMINATE SECOND HALF
Run after run after run highlighted the first half of Friday’s basketball game between Greeneville and Grainger.
First it was the Grizzlies who opened the game up with an 8-2 lead and then the Greene Devils responded with a 19-2 output of their own before Grainger answered right back with a 10-2 run. Greeneville finally got on track and posted 10 straight points of their own which helped them grab the lead, one they would never loose, and go on to a 69-46 win over the Grizzlies.
Both teams came into Friday’s contest with .500 records, but Greeneville remained perfect in district play at 3-0 and 10-9 overall. The Grizzlies slipped to 8-9 and 1-2 in league play.
Grainger had trouble containing Greeneville big man Trey Thompson, who finished the game with 21 points. Jayquan Price and Hayden Goad each scored 15 points in the Greene Devil victory. Drew Branson paced Grainger with 18 points and Carter Williams had 13.
“I was proud of the guys tonight and proud of their effort,” Greeneville coach Brad Woolsey stated. “When (Thompson) is emotional, he can do some good things. Our guards also did a good job of pushing the ball up the floor and they are trusting one another. That’s the biggest thing for them. It was great to see how Hayden played tonight. While his shots were going down, I thought he was different defensively tonight.”
The Grizzlies jumped out to an early 8-2 lead before the Greene Devils recovered to reel off eight points in a row which was capped by a three from Price. Greeneville led 14-10 at the end of the first period. The run the Greene Devils started in the first period bled over into the second as they eventually pushed the drive to 19-2 to go up 21-10 on a dunk by Thompson.
Then it was the Grizzlies’ turn to reel off a bunch of points as they closed the gap to a single basket when Logan Johnson drained a 3-pointer which was part of a 10-3 outburst.
Once again, the Greene Devils responded with another run of their own as Thompson started a 10-0 barrage with a shot from downtown and then brought the crowd to their feet with his second slam of the first half, followed by a basket by Goad which gave Greeneville its biggest lead at 34-23. Grainger closed the gap by closing out the second period with four straight points to cut the lead to 34-27 at halftime.
Branson connected on consecutive 3-pointers to get the Grizzlies to within 10 points at 45-35 midway through the fourth period, but that was as close as Grainger would come as Greeneville closed out the third with seven straight points.
Thompson opened the fourth period with a dunk, his third of the evening. The two teams swapped baskets with Branson scoring eight points and the Devils rounding out the scoring with baskets by Zaydyn Anderson and Jherivus Moore to produce the final tally.
The Greene Devils will have a short turnaround as they host the Farragut Admirals on Saturday.