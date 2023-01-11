MOUNTAIN CITY — Chuckey-Doak quickly lived up to its No. 4 state ranking.
The Black Knights led by 13 points after one quarter and were never truly threatened in Tuesday’s 80-64 win at Johnson County.
Six players had already scored by halftime, two of them making four field goals for the Black Knights (16-2, 3-0 District 1-2A). The 19-6 lead grew to 34-18 at halftime, before Chuckey-Doak took a 59-44 lead to the fourth.
Cadin Tullock hit five 3-pointers in the game, two in the first quarter and two more in the third, en route to his 23-point outing.
Christian Derry scored 13 of his 21 points in the second half after making two baskets in the first and second quarters.
Isaiah Treadway and Luke Myers both reach double figures with 15 and 10 points respectively. Treadway hit from 3 in the first quarter and scored nine first-half points. Myers drained a triple in the second quarter before his and-one in the third.
Dillon Shelton hit a pair of field goals in the first quarter and finished with seven points. Brock Rush and Ethan Grindstaff both had two.
Graham Reece, who hit four 3-pointers, and Peyton Pavusek both scored 14 points to lead the Longhorns (6-6, 0-1). Eli Dickens scored his 13 points in the second half.
LADY KNIGHTS GET 10TH WIN
Another team effort led to another district win for Chuckey-Doak’s girls.
The Lady Black Knights reached the double-digit mark in the win column with Tuesday’s 75-59 win at Johnson County.
Eleven players scored for Chuckey-Doak (10-9, 3-1 District 1-2A), which led 34-30 at the half before taking a 55-43 lead to the fourth quarter.
Kennedy Brown and Saniah Atchison led the way with 15 and 14 points respectively. Brown made at least one field goal in each quarter and went 5-of-6 at the foul line.
Atchison made four baskets in the third quarter and two more in the fourth, giving her 12 second-half points.
Hayleigh Taylor followed her and-one in the third quarter with a pair of baskets in the fourth. Courtnee Jones hit an early 3-pointer and went 4-of-6 at the charity stripe. Both finished with nine points.
Faith Yokley, Adyson Ripley and Hayleigh Hensley each had six points. Tavyn Southerland and Bri Lowe scored three apiece while Macy Cox and Taliah Johnson both had two.
Aubrie Baird led Johnson County (6-8, 0-1) with 14 points, making three of her four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, while Peyton Gentry had 11.
UP NEXT
Chuckey-Doak hosts Unaka on Friday and Cosby on Saturday.