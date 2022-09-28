AFTON — Chuckey-Doak’s game plan this week is simple – stop the run.
Much easier said than done against Unicoi County senior running back Nehemiah Edwards. Just ask Sullivan East.
Succeed, and the Black Knights (4-1, 1-0 Region 1-3A) control their own destiny for a conference championship. Sitting on the verge of the Class 3A Associated Press Top 10, a win over the fourth-ranked Blue Devils would surely propel Chuckey-Doak into the rankings.
Due to Friday’s forecast of rain from Hurricane Ian, Chuckey-Doak and Unicoi County moved their contest to Thursday night.
In last week’s 56-35 win over Sullivan East, Edwards set a Unicoi County school record by scoring seven touchdowns. He finished with 343 yards on 33 carries — scoring on runs of 6, 65, 53, 47, 1, 5 and 9 yards.
“They run a zone spread system, very similar to ours in the way they try to do things,” Chuckey-Doak coach Dallas Kuykendall said. “They just utilize the tight end more than we do, and they’re really fundamentally sound up front.”
Caleb Pelaez went 27 yards for Unicoi County’s other touchdown against the Patriots, tying the game 28-28.
But the Blue Devils can, and will, throw with junior quarterback Ty Engle, who came off the bench and fired a touchdown pass at Chuckey-Doak last season. Senior tight end Lucas Slagle has been one of Engle’s primary targets. Sophomore Garrett Sellars and junior Mason Hensley give Engle options in the short passing game.
“We’ve got to tackle better,” Kuykendall said. “We struggled last week at times tackling. Just have to line up to what they’re giving us. We’ve been focusing on that this week.”
On the other hand, Chuckey-Doak senior quarterback Cadin Tullock needs only 61 yards to reach 1,000 yards passing for the year. Last week’s 34-6 win at South Greene marked the first time this season Tullock didn’t throw a touchdown pass, though he ran for a score and threw for 172 yards.
Brock Rush, Isaiah Treadway, Austin Morris and running back Brasen Murvin all have over 100 yards receiving this year. And senior Rio Little would, had Chuckey-Doak not lost his touchdown catch to a penalty last week. Speaking of Murvin, the junior running back sits at 592 yards through five games.
Kuykendall expects Unicoi County to line up in a four-man front against the Black Knights.
“It’s a lot of traditional 4-2-5 more than anything else,” he said.
The Blue Devils forced five turnovers by Sullivan East, two fumbles and three interceptions including a highlight-reel pick by Sellars.
Edwards also plays linebacker for seventh-year coach Drew Rice’s club, alongside fellow senior standout Logan Groom.
Sullivan East quarterback Drake Fisher threw for 163 first-half yards on 17-of-27 passing against the Blue Devils, who didn’t fare as well in the passing game. A pick-six put Unicoi County behind 28-14 before Edwards erupted.
Thursday’s kickoff in Erwin is set for 7:30 p.m.
CHUCKEY-DOAK
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING
|Player
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|Brasen Murvin
|91
|592
|11
|Will Garber
|9
|69
|1
|Brock Rush
|4
|47
|1
|Rio Little
|5
|45
|Cadin Tullock
|12
|39
|1
|Nicholas Palazzo
|2
|21
|Dillon Shelton
|4
|19
|Josh Guy
|2
|11
|Billy Hahnlen
|1
|6
|Austin Smith
|1
|6
|James Seidl
|1
|5
|Trinity Vanheel
|1
|5
|TEAM
|1
|0
|TOTALS
|134
|865
|14
PASSING
|Player
|Comp
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|INT
|Cadin Tullock
|59
|98
|939
|10
|3
|TOTALS
|59
|98
|939
|10
|3
RECEIVING
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Brock Rush
|17
|263
|2
|Isaiah Treadway
|9
|215
|1
|Austin Morris
|10
|175
|3
|Brasen Murvin
|11
|123
|1
|Rio Little
|7
|93
|2
|Josh Guy
|4
|64
|1
|Dillon Shelton
|1
|6
|TOTALS
|59
|939
|10
SCORING
|Player
|TD
|XP
|2pt
|FG
|Pts
|Brasen Murvin
|12
|0
|1
|0
|74
|Brock Rush
|5
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Austin Morris
|3
|0
|1
|0
|20
|Isaiah Treadway
|3
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Rio Little
|2
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Ethan Wagers
|0
|12
|0
|0
|12
|Marco Rojas
|0
|7
|0
|0
|7
|Will Garber
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Josh Guy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Cadin Tullock
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Alex Dimas
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|TOTALS
|28
|20
|2
|0
|192