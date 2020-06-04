North Greene basketball standout Turner Bailey had a chance to fulfill a dream on Thursday afternoon when he signed a letter of intent to extend both his athletic and academic careers at Warren Wilson College.
He had to wait a few months to sign because of the COVID-19 pandemic and limits on group gatherings, but that did not make the day any less special.
“This a dream come true,” Bailey said. “I’ve been working so hard for this since my freshman year. None of this would be possible without, of course God, and then also coach Tarlton.
"All those 6 a.m. practices and all the drills have paid off. It’s an unbelievable feeling to be able to follow in my brother’s (Tyler) and sister’s (Talley) footsteps and become the third college athlete in our family.”
Bailey has starred on the hardwood for the Huskies the past three seasons. As a sophomore, he helped North Greene to the state semifinals and the past two seasons he has been the squad’s leading scorer. In his senior campaign, Bailey averaged 15.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and five assists per game.
“Such a small percentage of high school athletes get to play on the college level. This gives me four more years to follow my dreams. I feel blessed to be able to do that,” Bailey said.
Warren Wilson is located not too far away in Swannanoa, North Carolina, just east of Asheville. Bailey quickly grew fond of the school and also likes that his family can easily continue to watch him play.
“I really liked coach (Dominique) Boone and it felt like a family atmosphere,” Bailey said. “It felt like a place that I could really focus on my academics. It’s like an hour and 10 minute drive from home. I can come home whenever I need to. Being able to stay close to family really played a lot into my decision.”
At North Greene, Bailey primarily played point guard in the Huskies’ offense that was often based on controlling the ball and working to the best shot. At Warren Wilson, the Owls like to spread the floor and play fast. It will be a new challenge for Bailey, but one he is excited about.
“They play four guards and a post,” Bailey said. “They want people that can knock down shots and don’t really play with positions like the one or the two. It’s a lot faster pace than we played here. I think our tallest player will be 6-7, so we will go out and play hard and fast. I’m really looking forward to that.”
Bailey will major in either exercise science or nutrition and minor in business. He hopes to one day open a gym where he can train future athletes.