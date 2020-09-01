The North Greene volleyball team had to battle for five sets on Monday afternoon, but in the end the Lady Huskies pulled out a 25-18, 20-25, 25-17, 19-25, 15-9 win over county rival West Greene.
“I am proud of the girls,” North Greene coach Sam Tarlton said. “It was a close game, and there have been times this year that when things get a little iffy we have laid down. Tonight there were some times we could have done that and we didn’t. Hopefully this shows that we have taken a step in the right direction.”
North Greene looked as though it had lost the momentum when it dropped the fourth set to the Lady Buffaloes, but in the deciding fifth set it found new life and controlled the set to the finish.
“The whole night tonight the team that made the least mistakes won,” Tarlton said. “We had some girls step up and make some big plays, and we didn’t make mistakes. I think that is why we won that last one. I was really proud of their demeanor in that last set. I think they were more energetic and more confident.”
West Greene did take a 2-1 lead early in the final set, but a kill and block by Kylie Keffer pushed North Greene in front for good.
Keffer was a problem at the net all day for the Lady Buffs as she came up with 10 blocks and five kills.
“Kylie is very important up front for us,” Tarlton said. “I don’t think she knows quite how good she can be. She’s such a nice kid, but when she brings some aggression she can be so good.”
Haleigh Bernard came up with a tip and a block on consecutive plays to stretch the Lady Huskies lead to 10-3.
A block by Kinsley Ellenburg did narrow West Greene’s deficit to 13-9, but the Huskies were able to secure the final two points.
In the first set, West Greene jumped in front 4-1 behind two aces from Kaleigh Douthat, but a tip by Bernard led to North Greene tying things 5-5.
West Greene pulled back out to a 9-6 lead on a push by Madi Brown, but a kill by Keffer tied things again 11-11.
North Greene took control of the set with Bernard at the service line. She collected seven service points as the Lady Huskies took a 24-17 lead. Brown broke the streak, but Amber Webb was able to squeeze a kill between three defenders at the net for the 25-18 win.
Bernard finished the night with 26 service points.
West Greene controlled the second set, gaining a 7-3 advantage on a block by Madison Greenlee and never looking back.
The lead reached 11-5 on an error by the Lady Huskies, and another block by Greenlee put the Lady Buffs in front 18-8.
An ace by Bernard got North Greene within four points at 20-16, but the Lady Huskies could not get any closer in the 25-20 loss.
In the third set, Bernard broke a 6-6 tie with an ace before she stayed at the service line and pushed North Greene to a 12-6 lead.
North Greene stretched the lead to 20-11 on a tip by Hailee English.
A strong service streak from Douthat that saw Greenlee collect two kills narrowed the gap to 21-16.
Bernard finished North Greene’s 25-17 win by rolling an ace over the net.
The fourth set stayed tight until the very end where West Greene was able to even things 2-2 with a 25-19 win.
The biggest lead in the early portion came at 10-6 when Taylor Lawson put down a kill for the Lady Buffs, but an error pulled North Greene back to within one point at 12-11.
A kill by Greenlee gave West Greene its biggest lead at 18-12, but North Greene got it back to 19-16 on a kill by English.
Errors down the stretch dashed any comeback hopes North Greene had in the set.
Emma Southerland finished with 24 assists for North Greene. Webb had nine blocks and eight kills for the Lady Huskies, and Gracie Johnson had eight kills and three blocks.