The North Greene boys golf team had to flip the switch at the turn and take its game to another level on Monday in the Region 1 Small Class Tournament.
But the Huskies did exactly that to capture the region crown for the second consecutive year and earn a trip back to the state tournament.
“I am extremely proud of these guys,” North Greene coach Jason Lowe said. “It wasn’t looking good for us early, but they all went to the back nine and they all shaved strokes. These guys didn’t give up. They knew it was an 18-hole round, and they played all 18 holes.”
After scores were reported for the first nine holes at Link Hills Country Club, the Huskies were one stroke ahead of University High and two strokes ahead of Cumberland Gap.
Every North Greene golfer turned in a lower or the same back nine score than they did on the front nine to shoot a 339, 12 strokes better than University High’s 351 and 21 strokes better than Cumberland Gap’s 360.
Leading the way for North Greene was sophomore Aidan Collier, who shot a 73 to capture his second consecutive individual region championship. After shooting a 39 on the front nine, Collier trailed Cumberland Gap’s Peyton Wilder by three strokes. He picked it up on the back and fired a 34 to beat Wilder by four strokes.
“Aidan is mentally strong,” Lowe said. “He knew this wasn’t his best day, but he knows he can still put up a low score. He’s not going to shoot 66 every day, but he realized he had to shoot his best on the back to help us get back to state. He did that today.”
North Greene’s Rickey Compton shot an 82 for the Huskies and shot a 40 on the back, which was the second best score among all golfers on the back to Collier’s 34. Jeshua Crawford and Cayden Foulks both shot 92 for the Huskies team score of 339. Carson Whaley had a 103 for North Greene.
North Greene qualified for the state tournament a year ago as well and finished third. All five Huskies played in that tournament a year ago, and Lowe hopes that experience will help them do even better this time. North Greene had the second best score on the second day of the tournament and improved by 23 strokes from day one to day two.
“It was a new experience for all of them except Ricky last year,” Lowe said. “I’m hoping this time the nerves will be calm and we can go down there and makes some noise.”
South Greene’s Isaac Hoese and Lindsey Howlett also earned trips to the state tournament that will be played Sept. 29-30 at WillowBrook Golf Club in Manchester.
For Hoese, it took a playoff hole with Garrett Gentry of University High to punch his ticket to the state tournament. Both shot an 82 on Monday.
Gentry helped Hoese out off of the tee by sending a ball into the woods. That meant Gentry had to re-tee and hit his third shot. Hoese went safely to the left rough and then put his approach left of the green.
Gentry did make Hoese nervous when his chip shot for bogey banged off the flag, but ultimately he had to settle for a double. Hoese safely put his ball on the green and casually two putted for the bogey and the win.
“It feels great to be going to state,” Hoese said. “It was nerve wracking going to the playoff. The two hour wait was rough, but I just tried to stay loose and build some confidence on the range. Then when we got out there and I realized I had to make bogey, it was just about not giving myself a chance to lose.”
Hoese was not finished. He still had to play another hole and beat Compton for the fourth-place medal.
Cumberland Gap’s Wilder finished second as an individual by shooting a 77, and University High’s Daxx Carr shot an 81 to finish third as an individual. Both also earned trips to the state tournament.
Hoese will be playing in the state tournament for the third time after qualifying with the Rebels’ team as a freshman and a sophomore. He hopes the experience at WillowBrook will prepare him for a strong showing next week.
“I’ve just got to focus on keeping my nerves down,” Hoese said. “I’ve got to work on my wedges a little bit, and then when we go down there I have to learn the greens.”
Howlett shot a 100 on Monday to earn a spot in the state tournament as an individual.
Cumberland Gap’s Cayden Walker shot an 89 to win the individual region title.
Claiborne won the girls team title with Lucy Shockley shooting a 93 to place second as an individual. Haley Holt and Ella Compton each shot a 97. Compton won a three-hole playoff to take third as an individual.
University High’s Chloe Ganger shot 116 to earn the third individual spot in the state tournament.
The South Greene girls came in second as a team with Rachel Aiken shooting a 135 for the Lady Rebels’ team score of 235.
The South Greene boys shot a 401. Hoese had an 82, Daniel Worley shot a 94, Dustin Crum 107 and Jimmy Roberts 118.
Chuckey-Doak’s Jordan Pruitt shot an 88, Tyler Morrison had a 91 and Samuel Riddle 110. West Greene’s Tilynn Willett shot a 93.
On the girls’ side, West Greene’s Hannah Collins shot a 121 and Jessica Ford had a 150.