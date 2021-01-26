KODAK — All season long, North Greene coach Sam Tarlton has preached to his team the importance using defense to get the offense started. On Monday night at Northview Academy, that is what made the difference.
The Huskies trailed in the early going, but once the defense locked in they were able to take control and cruise to a 68-58 victory.
“I thought we played hard,” Tarlton said. “I challenged them early to play with a lot of energy. This is a tough place to play and Northview is a good team. Everything started with getting stops and getting out and running. Offense is not our problem, it’s about getting stops and then pushing the ball.”
The win is just the start to a tough week for the Huskies, who now turn their attention to Sullivan North on Tuesday, University High on Thursday and South Greene on Saturday.
“I told the boys that they better buckle up this week,” Tarlton said. “But if we can get through this stretch it will prepare us for the tournament. It’s going to be a tough stretch, but we have to buckle down and play well.”
Monday started with North Greene falling behind 14-10 with Northview’s Bryce Tippit knocking down a pair of triples and Preston Hickey slashing through the lane for four points.
Cody Freshour was able to tie things 14-14 by sinking a pair at the charity stripe with 1:33 left in the opening period.
Carson Whaley followed with a transition triple, and then Chance Campbell picked up a loose ball and fired it in for three points just before the buzzer for a 20-14 lead.
The second quarter started with Chriss Schultz nailing a pair of shots from behind the arc before Shane Cooter powered in a layup for a 28-14 North Greene lead. Cooter’s bucket capped an 18-0 North Greene run that spanned four minutes over two quarters and proved to the difference in Monday’s outcome.
“That stretch was important,” Tarlton said. “We were doing those things we work on in practice. They know to do that, it’s just about stepping up and doing those things on defense. When we do those things consistently we are successful.”
Conner Weyant broke the steak with a layup. Then the Huskies closed the second half on an 8-2 run with Kendall Loftis sinking a triple from the elbow, Campbell draining a triple from the corner and Cayden Foulks closing the half with a runner that put North Greene on top 40-22.
Schultz led North Greene with 26 points. Loftis put in 12 points and Campbell scored 10.
In the third quarter, the Cougars were able to close the gap to 45-31, led by five points from Hickey, but then Schultz got hot to close the quarter. The German exchange student first put in a layup through hard contact and then converted a free toss. He followed that with a straight-away triple before stealing the ball on the Huskies end of the floor and then quickly laying in another bucket for North Greene’s largest lead of the night at 53-32.
The fourth quarter started with North Greene leading 53-34.
In the fourth quarter, the Cougars were able to close the gap, but North Greene’s lead was never in doubt. Weyant scored six points in the period for Northview while Richard Bell put in four.
Weyant led the Cougars with 14 points and Hickey put in 13.
Earlier on Monday, the newest Associated Press prep basketball polls came out and North Greene moved up one spot to fourth in Class A.
North Greene 20 20 13 15 — 68
Northview 14 8 12 24 — 58
North Greene: Schultz 26, Loftis 12, Campbell 10, Foulks 9, Cooter 5, Whaley 4, Freshour 2.
Northview: Weyant 14, Hickey 13, Tippit 8, Bell 5, Swann 5, McGill 4, Robbins 3, Haggard 2, Tinajero 2, Presnell 2.
GIRLS Northview 55 North Greene 35
The North Greene girls struggled with a tough Northview squad that is ranked No. 3 in Class 2A, and the Lady Huskies, ranked No. 8 in Class A, fell.
“I think it does us a lot of good to play teams that are better than us,” North Greene coach James Buchanan said. “This is a team that has some really good shooters, and if you make a little mistake they will make you pay for it. It was good to see this team, and I think it lets you see where you need to be concerned as we get closer to the tournament.”
The day started with the Lady Cougars knocking down three 3-pointers, all tightly defended, in the first 1:34 to take a 9-2 lead.
On the other end, North Greene struggled to get shots to fall and managed just six points in the opening quarter.
Northview’s Campbell Penland finished the quarter with her third 3-pointer of the period and a 16-6 lead.
Breezy Savage made a single free throw to get the second quarter started, but then the Lady Cougars scored the next eight points for a 24-7 lead. Josie Horner scored four of those points while Lexi Bates and Reagan Brown each had uncontested layups.
Over the final four minutes of the second quarter, the Lady Huskies found a little life on offense with Brooklyn Anderson scoring six points in the paint to close the gap to 27-15.
The Lady Huskies’ scoring troubles re-emerged in the third quarter as they managed just five points in the period.
Northview on the other hand got three transition layups from Bates, a triple from Penland and four points in the paint from Zareah Justus as the lead moved to 42-20.
In the fourth quarter, Sonya Wagner came off of the bench to provide a lift for the Lady Huskies as she drove the lane for a pair of layups and then knocked down a 3-pointer. A putback by Hailee English cut North Greene’s deficit to 53-35, but that was the Lady Huskies final bucket of the night.
Anderson finished with 10 points for North Greene. Bates and Penland each scored 18 points for Northview.
North Greene 6 9 5 15 — 35
Northview 16 11 15 13 — 55
North Greene: Anderson 10, Wagner 7, Savage 6. Bernard 4, Davenport 2.
Northview: Penland 18, Bates 18, Brown 7, Justus 4, Horner 4, Charkosky 2, Bates 2.