JEFFERSON CITY — As far as coach Eric Tilson is concerned, the future of North Greene football is now.
With only five seniors, the Huskies have relied heavily on their juniors and underclassmen this preseason. Wednesday’s scrimmages in the FCA 7-on-7 camp at Carson-Newman University was no different.
And the young Huskies have clearly invested into North Greene football, judging by the team’s daily streak of 100% attendance.
“The only way to get better is show up, and that’s what we’re doing,” Tilson said. “Our younger guys are the ones making plays now. That bodes well for the future.”
A sophomore led the Huskies in receptions during their scrimmage against Team C from Knoxville Central. Jake Duffy’s fourth catch, coming on North Greene’s third offensive series, went across the middle for a touchdown.
Junior quarterback Grayson Collins threw touchdowns on his final two series and went 8-of-13 through the air. Colton Robbins, another junior, caught two passes on North Greene’s second drive, a crossing pattern and then a post for the touchdown.
Freshman Thomas Darnell had two catches in the scrimmage, diving for his second reception.
Against McMinn County’s B Team, Collins and freshman Isaac Gaby both hit six passes — all intermediate routes as the Huskies worked on their short passing game.
“A lot of the fans and everybody want that long stuff like Nicholas Mitchell gives us, like Jake Duffy and Colton gives us,” Tilson said. “As a play caller and as a quarterback, we love those intermediate guys … that makes a quarterback real comfortable when you can just dump it down and get four or five yards every time.”
Corbin Hayes, a senior, caught four of those intermediate passes with Robbins catching three. Duffy and fellow sophomore Kaleb Fields each caught a pair.
Hayes caught a short crossing route from Gaby for a touchdown, and Robbins grabbed the ensuing conversion.
But Wednesday’s scrimmages did indicate the Huskies’ deep passing game and coverage on defense both need some work.
“We’re about 50-50 on deep balls right now in terms of when we get our hands on it … when we get our hands on the ball, it needs to be caught,” Tilson said. “We tell our guys (on defense) once you’re on a route, you’re on the route. That’s your route the entire time.”
While sophomore running back Yeshua Vaught didn’t catch many passes on offense, he did grab an interception against McMinn County in the end zone.
“He’s doing what we need him to do,” Tilson said. “We’re still making mistakes, but that’s what a camp like this is for.”