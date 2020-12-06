Saturday night was a good night to be a Husky as North Greene came away with a home sweep over South Greene on the hardwood, its first sweep of the Rebels since Jan. 11, 2014.
In the girls’ contest, it was practice that paid off as the Lady Huskies played smart and took what the Lady Rebels gave them on the way to a 54-49 win.
“It wasn’t perfect and it was still a struggle, but these kids dug in and made the plays down the stretch to hold them off,” North Greene coach James Buchanan said. “We still have a lot to work on, but we had a really good week of practice. I was so looking forward to this week of practice, to finally have all 14 of them, and I think we were way more organized tonight because of it.”
The night started with South Greene’s pressure pushing the Lady Rebels to a 13-5 lead with Kiley Collins twice connecting from deep and Haley Kells putting in five points.
North Greene closed the opening period by taking advantage of a pair of steals to get back into the contest.
Breezy Savage swiped the first and moved it ahead to Haleigh Bernard for a layup. Then with 30 seconds remaining, Brooklyn Anderson tried to go the length of the floor with a ball she swiped at the top of the key. Her shot missed, but Shelby Davenport cleaned it up to send the game to the second quarter with South Greene’s lead cut to 13-9.
In the second quarter, Sonya Wagner came off the bench and added an immediate spark to the Lady Huskies’ offense. That started with a pass from the baseline that led to Anderson knocking down a jumper from the elbow.
Wagner followed with a putback and then a 3-pointer that put North Greene in front 18-17 with 4:35 left in the first half. North Greene led the rest of the way.
To close the first half, Davenport scored four points and Wagner made good on a three-point play to give North Greene a 25-19 lead.
“Sonya made some enormous plays in that second quarter,” Buchanan said. “I looked up at one point and we were only down one. We had a terrible start and I felt fortunate, and then all of a sudden we are up five. Credit to the kids for hanging in, and Sonya made big a impact there.”
While Wagner was a boost to the Lady Huskies’ offense, North Greene also took a big step on the defensive end in the second quarter and held the dangerous Lady Rebels to just six points.
In the third quarter, South Greene began to battle back. With 4:19 left in the period, Collins nailed a corner trey in transition to get the Lady Rebels within 30-29.
Shortly after that, Collins picked up her fourth foul and her absence was a blow to the Lady Rebels’ offense the rest of the quarter.
Anderson finished the period with four points in the paint as North Greene moved to a 39-33 lead.
South Greene cut the lead to 39-37 just over a minute into the fourth quarter when Addison Williams put back a miss, but then North Greene scored the next six points.
With 4:35 left, Collins checked back in and immediately knocked down a triple – her fifth of the night – that closed the gap to 45-40.
In the closing stretch, the Lady Rebels tried to create more opportunities for Collins, but Hailee English locked down on defense and gave her no room to shoot.
On the offensive end, North Greene slowed things and kept the ball out of the Lady Rebels’ hands.
Collins led all scorers with 17 points.
Anderson scored 13 points for North Greene, Davenport had 12 and Wagner put in 10.
North Greene 9 16 14 15 — 54
South Greene 13 6 14 16 — 49
North Greene: Anderson 13, Davenport 12, Wagner 10, Bernard 8, Savage 6, Britton 5.
South Greene: Collins 17, Williams 9, Kells 8, Mullins 6, Merriweather 4, Woods 3, Roderick 2.
BOYS North Greene 85 South Greene 64
The North Greene boys have shown all year they can score the basketball as well as anybody in the area. But on Saturday, they proved they can play tough and knocked off a South Greene squad that had been riding a hot streak.
The Huskies put four players in double figures and kept the lights on the scoreboard flashing all night as they picked up an 85-64.
“I’m super proud of these guys,” North Greene coach Sam Tarlton said. “They came out and competed. That is a team we have taken some lumps from, and I was glad we came out and played well.
“We’ve had a tough schedule and played some good teams. I think we can be as good as anybody around if we get down and defend, and anytime you beat South Greene it’s a big deal.”
The difference maker on Saturday was German exchange student Chriss Schultz, who took over the lane in the first half on his way to 21 points. He finished the game with 28 points.
“Chriss was a beast,” Tarlton said. “Our game plan was to play off him. If he was one-on-one, he was going to score. And if they double teamed him, he was going to make the right play. He was an absolute beast.”
The night started with the teams trading 3-pointers. Aydan Hawk and Isaac Hoese each hit from deep for South Greene, but North Greene’s Chance Campbell hit twice and Carson Whaley connected as well for an 11-8 North Greene lead.
Schultz did not get warmed up until the final minute of the opening period when he scored North Greene’s final four points for a 17-14 advantage.
He really got going with five minutes left in the second quarter when he kept getting the ball in the middle of the lane. He either took one dribble to the rim or put up a short jumper. The result was 17 straight North Greene points from Schultz and a 39-24 lead.
While South Greene was trying to figure out how to stop the big German on defense, its offense was struggling on the other end and made just one field goal during the scoring outburst, a putback by Hayden Birdwell.
Whaley again connected from behind the arc to send North Greene into halftime leading 42-24.
On the Huskies first possession of the second half, Schultz put them in front by 20 points with a hook shot from the right block.
The lead stayed there until Ty Bailey decided to take over for the Rebels. The long guard closed the quarter by slashing through the lane for eight points in the final 2:11 to cut North Greene’s lead to 60-49.
Whaley then closed the quarter with a triple to put the Huskies in front 63-49.
In the fourth quarter, Cayden Foulks and Kendall Loftis picked up the scoring load for North Greene and gave the Huskies their biggest lead of the night at 85-59 with 2:12 left to play.
Loftis finished with 18 points despite missing long stretches with foul trouble. Foulks scored 16 points and Campbell finished with 11.
Bailey led South Greene with 24 points and Luke Myers scored 11.
North Greene 17 25 21 22 — 85
South Greene 14 10 25 15 — 64
North Greene: Schultz 28, Loftis 18, Foulks 16, Campbell 11, Whaley 9, Cooter 3.
South Greene: T. Bailey 24, Myers 11, Hawk 7, Higgins 6, Birdwell 4, Fillers 4, Hoese 3, Winter 3, P. Bailey 2.