The North Greene baseball team had no problem putting runners on base on Monday night, but getting all the way around the base path was a struggle in a 3-2 loss to Jefferson County.
“Overall I’m happy with the way we played. Jefferson County is a good 3-A team,” Lowe said. “We put ourself in position to win the game, we just left too many runners out there.”
The loss on Monday was North Greene’s final game of the regular season. It will now turn its attention to the District 1-A tournament. The top-seeded Huskies will play the winner of Hampton and Unaka on Saturday at David Crockett. Hampton and Unaka will open the tournament on Friday in a play-in game.
“It’s about making the little adjustments. We have to hit consistently,” Lowe said. “We aren’t going to score every inning, but we want to swing consistently. Every single game from now on is critical. We won’t play another game that is not of the utmost importance. Hopefully this game right here got us ready for that.”
The Patriots started Monday’s scoring in the top of the first inning, and Owen Grimsley led off the side with a double to right field. He moved up on a wild pitch and scored when Isaac Lawson grounded out to third base.
North Greene tied things 1-1 in the bottom of the inning. Chance Campbell led off with a walk before moving around on a bunt single by Carson Whaley and a fielder’s choice by Carter Morelock.
Tucker Owen scored Campbell with a line drive to center field, but the inning ended when the Patriots caught Morelock trying to take third on the play.
The Huskies used small ball to go in front 2-1 in the second inning. Dakota Robbins led off the side with a single past the mound. Micah Jones then sent a bunt down the first-base line and beat pitcher Hunter Hansen to the bag. Jeshua Crawford loaded the bases by laying down another bunt while second baseman Maddox Rogers came off of the bag.
With the bases loaded Cayden Foulks sent another bunt down the first-base line to score Robbins.
Jones was then picked off at third base in a run down, and Hansen struck out the next two batters to end the inning with two runners on base.
On the night, North Greene left nine runners on base, and left five stranded in scoring position. That included leaving the bases loaded in the fourth inning.
“If we get bunts down late in the game, we have a real good shot at winning,” Lowe said. “We have to have better two-strike approaches. We have to foul off pitches we don’t like, and shorten our swings. We can’t strike out. We have to put the ball in play to move runners and give ourselves a chance.”
Jefferson County tied the game 2-2 in the third inning. Beau Revord led off with a line drive to third base that Owen was able to knock down, but he could not make the throw to first in time. He scored from second when Lawson sent a single to center field.
The Patriots went in front in the fourth inning. Jacob Rogers and William Franklin started the side with consecutive walks. Tucker Hixon then put a single into right field to push across Rogers.
The game went into a 58-minute lightning delay in the sixth inning, and despite the wait Jefferson County’s defense did not miss a beat to prevent the Huskies from rallying.
Morelock made it to second base in the seventh inning after reaching on a walk, but the Huskies could not score the tying run.
Whaley took the loss on Monday. In 5 1/3 innings, he struck out 10, walked five and gave up five hits.
Owen threw the final 1 2/3 innings coming out of the lightning delay. He struck out one, walked two and gave up one hit.
“Carson has thrown it well all year and it wasn’t surprising that he threw well tonight,” Lowe said. “I had to pull him the sixth inning. After an hour delay, I just couldn’t let him go back out there. But Tucker came in and shut them down for two innings.”
Hansen earned the win for Jefferson County. In four innings, he struck out five, walked two and gave up five hits.
Robbins was North Greene’s top bat, going 2-for-3 with a run scored. Grimsley went 2-for-4 with a double for Jefferson County.