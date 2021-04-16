The North Greene baseball team was once again able to figure things out late in the game to pull away from West Greene on Friday.
The Huskies spent most of the night clinging to a 1-0 lead, but a big sixth inning sent the Huskies to an 8-1 win.
“We waited forever to get started,” North Greene coach Jason Lowe said. “We’re not striking out, but we have to figure out how to drive the baseball. We have University High Monday and Tuesday and that will decide our conference champion. We’ll have to come in over the weekend and work on our hitting.
“It is good that the guys can figure it out late and adjust, but we can’t rely on it eventually happening. There will be nights where you run out of time, or you may dig a hole you can’t climb out of.”
Chance Campbell, who was plugged back into the lineup this week, led off the bottom of the first inning with a line drive to left field. He stole second and when the ball was overthrown he moved on to third base. Campbell scored the first run of the night when Cayden Foulks lobbed a pop up over first base for a single.
Campbell rejoined the Huskies’ lineup for the first time this week after breaking his nose late in the basketball season.
“Chance has been our leadoff hitter and shortstop since he was a freshman,” Lowe said. “He knows how to get on base and he could be the fastest player I’ve ever coached. If he gets on, he can get that extra base and that gives us a runner in scoring position immediately. Having him back is a blessing.”
North Greene’s offense produced only two more hits between the second and sixth inning, but its defense made some tough stops to make sure it stayed on top.
In the second inning, the Buffs’ Kenton Cobble and Bailey McIntyre reached second and third after consecutive singles, but Foulks made a diving catch to end the inning on a ball that Aaron Waddell sent to the right-center gap.
The third inning ended when Campbell turned a double play by fielding a ball at shortstop, stepping on second and then firing the runner out at first base. Campbell also ended the first inning with a double play.
“Cayden is normally an infielder and a pitcher, but he’s an athlete. He proved he can play anywhere tonight with that Sports Center Top 10 catch,” Lowe said. “Then having Chance back at shortstop fuels our infield.”
In the sixth inning, North Greene’s offense finally found some life. Jonah Palmer led off the inning with a single to left field. The ball got past Bailey McIntyre, which allowed Palmer to reach second. Tucker Owen was then hit by a pitch.
Carter Morelock put down a sacrifice that the Buffaloes threw away at first, which allowed Palmer to score. Irving Medina, who was running for Owen, and Morelock both scored on wild pitches to push the lead to 4-0 with no outs.
Dakota Robbins and Micah Jones walked, and Jeshua Crawford reached on a ground ball to the shortstop that resulted in no throw. Campbell put a line drive into center field to score Robbins, and Foulks bounced a ground ball through the right side of the infield to score Jones and Crawford.
The score reached 8-0 when Campbell scored after Palmer hit a groundout to the shortstop.
West Greene’s lone run came in the seventh inning. With two out, Trey Tweed smacked a single into left field and scored when Damien Burns sent a line drive deep into center field.
Morelock earned the win on the mound. In 6 2/3 innings, he gave up 10 hits with five strikeouts and two walks. Campbell took the mound for the first time this year and threw three pitches to finish the game.
Mason McCamey took the loss for West Greene. He only threw the first inning, giving up three hits.
Allen Vaughn threw the next four innings with one strikeout, two walks and three hits allowed.
Tweed finished the game with one strikeout, no walks and three hits allowed.
Foulks was 2-for-4 with three RBI, Owen was 2-for-3 and Campbell was 2-for-4 for the Huskies.
Keith Valentine went 3-for-3 for West Greene. Tweed and Cobble each went 2-for-3.