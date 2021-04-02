The North Greene baseball team picked up its fourth win of the week on Friday and took down a cross county rival, but coach Jason Lowe feels like there is another gear his team needs to find before it starts a big week next week.
The Huskies picked up a 4-2 win over South Greene to cap the week, and now they look ahead to a big District 1-A series with Hampton starting Monday and another rivalry game against West Greene on Friday.
“It’s always good to get a win over a county rival, but I would like to see a little more intensity out of the guys,” Lowe said. “We have two huge games in our conference against Hampton on Monday and Tuesday. We have to show up with a little more intensity on Monday, because I know (Hampton) is going to bring it. We have to make all of the routine plays and we have to hit it better.”
After leaving runners on second and third in the first inning, North Greene got on the board for the first time in the second inning.
Dakota Robbins led off the inning by reaching on an error, and his courtesy runner Mason Smith stole second and took third on a passed ball. With two outs Cayden Foulks lined a single into left field to give North Greene a 1-0 advantage.
In the bottom of the third inning the Huskies stretched their lead to 2-0.
Carter Morelock reached on a walk with two outs. He stole second before Robbins hit into an error at third base that bounced into left field and allowed Morelock to score.
In the fourth inning the Huskies loaded the bases, but South Greene relief pitcher Isaac Collins got out of the jam with no damage done by forcing a harmless pop up.
In total North Greene left 11 runners stranded on the base path on Friday and had another two runners eliminated trying to take extra bases.
The Huskies stretched their lead to 4-0 in the fifth inning.
Robbins led off the side with a walk and moved up on a single by Micah Jones. A sacrifice bunt by Jeshua Crawford put two runners in scoring position. Foulks was hit by a pitch to load the bases for Carson Whaley. Whaley dropped a fly ball into the left center gap that easily scored Robbins. When center fielder Preston Bailey dove to make the catch it allowed the ball to roll deeper into the grass and let Jones cross as well.
The fifth inning also ended with two runners in scoring position.
Cody Rambo started the sixth inning for South Greene by beating out a chopper down the third-base line. Bailey reached on what was effectively a swinging bunt, and when the ball was thrown away at first base both runners were able to move into scoring position.
With the infield playing up to make the play at the plate Jesse Lawing was able to get a ground ball through the left side to score Rambo.
Hayden Hartman then scored Bailey on a ground out to third. The at bat turned into a double play when Lawing was thrown out at third after throws to first and then the plate.
Robbins earned the win for North Greene in an efficient seven-inning effort. He struck out two, walked none and gave up five hits while using just 70 pitches. The two runs scored were the first runs the Huskies gave up in their four games this week.
“This is only Dakota’s second start, he has not thrown a whole lot, but he did exactly what we needed him to do,” Lowe said. “He threw strikes and let his defense make plays behind him. The defense did that six out of seven innings.”
At the plate Whaley was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Foulks was 2-for-3 with an RBI, Tucker Owen was 2-for-4 with a double and Jones was 2-for-3. As a team the Huskies earned 10 hits.
Nathan Lisenby took the loss for South Greene. He went 3 2/3 innings with one strikeout, four walks and six hits allowed. Collins threw the final 2 1/3 innings with four hits allowed, one walk and three strikeouts.
The Rebels got five hits from five different players on Friday.