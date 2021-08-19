It’s early in the year, but the North Greene volleyball team looks to already be making strides.
On Thursday, the Lady Huskies defeated Cocke County 25-8, 25-15, 25-20.
“I thought we played well today,” North Greene coach Sam Tarlton said. “It’s our third match this week. We came in yesterday and had a good practice where were able to clean things up. This is definitely the best that we have played. It’s good to see us taking steps in the right direction.”
North Greene took control early with the first set never in doubt.
A kill and a block by Kylie Keffer pushed North Greene’s lead to 4-1. Madison Sanders then put down an ace to move that lead to 7-2.
Anna Weems served seven straight points with Gracie Johnson slamming home a kill from the left side to end the run with a 14-4 Lady Huskies’ lead.
Cocke County got a block from Paige Niethammer to close the gap to 17-8. It was the only point the Lady Red scored in the set that was not the result of a North Greene error.
Overall, Tarlton came away pleased with how clean his team played, keeping serves in play and making the Lady Red earn their points.
“We tinkered with a few things in practice yesterday, and we were able to come out and execute,” Tarlton said. “I thought passing was a lot better today, then we were getting our serves in. It’s good to see them fixing those mistakes.”
Niethammer led Cocke County by scoring on six blocks and three kills.
Hailee English finished the first set at the service line for the Lady Huskies. She recorded an ace while Keffer scored on a kill and a block. North Greene took the set 25-8.
Keffer had 10 kills and eight blocks for North Greene. English had six kills and two aces. Gracie Johnson had seven kills, two tips and a block. Kylee Jones had 11 assists and Cambell Gaby had 10 assists.
The second set started with Johnson earning two kills for North Greene, Keffer added another and McKinlee Weems scored on a block as the Lady Huskies took an 8-3 lead.
A series of errors by the Lady Red with Weems serving allowed North Greene to move in front 13-5.
Cocke County got the serve back and began to reel the Lady Huskies back in. Destiny Jenkins sent a series of challenging deliveries over the net and Niethammer made her presence felt up front as the Lady Red closed the gap to 13-12.
Out of a timeout, Keffer hammered a kill into the hardwood, and Jones followed with a dump that landed just inside the back line. North Greene carried that momentum to a 19-12 lead.
A block by Niethammer brought Cocke County within 20-15.
A double hit gave the serve back to North Greene and Grace Buchanan served the final four points for the 25-15 win.
In the third set, Cocke County took the lead early with Niethammer scoring on a block, kill and dump for a 3-1 advantage.
After a kill from Keely Clevenger, that lead reached 8-3.
North Greene made it 9-8 on a kill by Johnson. Then consecutive errors by the Lady Red put North Greene in front 11-10. The Lady Huskies stayed on top the rest of the way.
The lead reached 18-11 when Gaby caught Cocke County off guard with a quick, second-hit tip.
Niethammer answered with a kill and a block, and Savannah Groth put down a kill to cut North Greene’s lead to 18-14.
In the closing stretch, Keffer had three kills and a block for North Greene while Johnson had two kills on the way to a 25-20 win.