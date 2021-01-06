The North Greene boys started fast on Wednesday afternoon and, despite some lulls late, the Huskies ran away from Chuckey-Doak.
North Greene used the interior combination of Kendall Loftis and Chriss Schultz to jump to a 25-6 lead before capturing a 78-55 win.
“It was great to come out like that. We want to hit someone in the mouth in the first few minutes,” North Greene coach Sam Tarlton said. “We want to play from in front, but I would like to see us add to that lead.
“It seems like we get the lead to 20 points or so and then let off. We let the lead shrink to 10, and then we work to get it back to 20 points again. I’m looking for us to play more even keel across the board.”
There was no girls game on Wednesday. That game was played on Dec. 17, a 69-39 North Greene win, but the boys contest was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns within the Black Knights’ program.
Wednesday’s action started with Loftis banking in an alley-oop toss from Chance Campbell. Campbell then struck twice from behind the arc for an 8-0 North Greene lead.
A fast-break layup by Loftis put the Huskies on top 13-4, and then two buckets by Schultz in a 21-second span gave North Greene a 17-6 lead.
The first quarter ended with Loftis taking an inbound pass and slamming it home from the left block for a 19-6 advantage.
The second quarter started just how the first quarter ended with Loftis throwing down a dunk to stretch North Greene’s lead.
Schultz then put back a pair of misses to put the Huskies in front 25-6 with 6:39 to play in the first half.
Schultz led North Greene with 23 points while Loftis put in 19.
“Chriss and Kendall can control the game on the inside,” Tarlton said. “Kendall does it with his athleticism, Chriss more with his strength. But we can’t get stagnant around them. We can’t watch them. We have to move around them and move the ball in and out.”
Tyler Ramsey broke the streak for the Black Knights with a layup. Ramsey and North Greene’s Carson Whaley then traded 3-pointers to make the score 28-15.
Another 3-pointer by Ramsey closed the gap to 32-19, but North Greene outscored the Knights 9-2 over the final 2:10 of the first half to take a 39-21 lead.
With 5:55 left in the third quarter, a 3-pointer by Cayden Foulks put the Huskies in front 46-26.
Chuckey-Doak then scored nine straight points, capped by a putback by Ramsey that closed the gap to 46-35.
North Greene went on a 9-0 run to close the quarter. Foulks hit from behind the arc while Schultz, Loftis and Shane Cooter all scored in the paint for a 55-35 lead.
With 5:30 left, Schultz made one at the charity stripe to give North Greene a 61-40 lead. From that point the Huskies’ lead hovered around 20 points the rest of the night.
The night ended with Ethan Cooper draining a 3-pointer just before time expired to give North Greene the 78-55 win.
Kameron Yost led Chuckey-Doak with 14 points, Ramsey scored 13 points and Cadin Tullock put in 11. Whaley was also in double figures for North Greene with 10 points.
Both teams will now turn their attention to district opponents to close out the week as North Greene hosts Cloudland on Friday and Chuckey-Doak travels to Greeneville.
North Greene 19 20 16 23 — 78
Chuckey-Doak 6 15 14 20 — 55
North Greene: Schultz 23, Loftis 19, Whaley 10, Foulks 8, Cooter 6, Campbell 6, Cooper 3, Grissinger 3.
Chuckey-Doak: Yost 14, Ramsey 13, Tullock 11, Derry 6, Treadway 5, Rush 2, Vazquez 2, Anderson 2.