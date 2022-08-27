BAILEYTON — The North Greene football team squandered too many scoring opportunities in the first half, and once visiting Castlewood got on a second half roll, they raced away from the Huskies 49-20 Friday night at The Tundra in a marathon game that was delayed at the outset due to lightning.
The two clubs battled close in the first half, with the visitors from Southwest Virginia holding a slender 20-14 advantage at the break. But the Blue Devils showed up with a multi-faceted attack in the second half and the Huskies couldn’t answer as Castlewood pulled away.
North Greene won last year’s meeting in Virginia as Castlewood showed primarily a running attack. With a new coach on board, the Devils showed they could throw it as well as run it this year, piling up 488 yards of offense with the yardage split near even, 253 rushing and 235 passing.
The Huskies were not without their shining moments, especially with the running of sophomore back Jeshua Vaught, who was a true workhorse with 25 carries in the game for 119 yards and a touchdown. North Greene finished with 267 yards of offense, 204 of that coming on the ground.
But Castlewood quarterback Forrest McConnell and receiver Slade Castle were too much. McConnell threw for 235 yards and two touchdowns on 12-of-21 aerials, with Castle catching 10 of those tosses for 220 yards and one score.
Things started out quite well for the Huskies as they executed perfectly a fake punt on their first possession of the ball game and converted that into a 62 yard touchdown run by quarterback Grayson Collins to get on the scoreboard first. Vaught ran for the conversion to give the home team an 8-0 lead with less than two minutes expired in the game.
But too many scoring chances by the Huskies were left on the field in the first half as they had at least four more golden opportunities to get points but only converted one of those. That touchdown came on a 13 yard pass from Collins to Jake Duffy with 3:31 left in the first half.
After North Greene’s first score, Thomas Darnell intercepted a McConnell pass at midfield and returned it to the Castlewood 9 yard line. But the Huskies couldn’t dent the end zone, with four runs coming up just a few inches from the goal line.
The Blue Devils then responded with a 99 yard drive as McConnell and Castle began hooking up, twice for 24 yard gains. The touchdown came with 2:41 left in the first period on a 2 yard plunge by Austin Kiser, who scored three times in the contest.. The PAT kick failed and the Huskies maintained an 8-6 lead.
Castlewood jumped into the lead with an 80 yard drive started late in the period and ended early in the second stanza when McConnell and Castle paired up for a 23-yard TD strike. Sam Gibson kicked the PAT to give the Devils their first lead at 13-8.
The two teams proceeded to trade turnovers, with the Devils picking off a pass by Collins near midfield and returning it inside the NG 20. But on a third down run the visitors fumbled the ball away with the Huskies recovering. Three plays later, North Greene gave it right back inside the 5 yard line when a handoff from Collins to Vaught was bobbled and fumbled away.
The Huskies forced a Devil punt which was a short one that died at the Devil 26. This time North Greene responded as Collins lobbed a pretty 13 yard scoring strike to Duffy in the corner of the end zone. The PAT conversion run failed but the Huskies had regained the lead at 14-13.
The lead lasted just over a minute. Castlewood took over at midfield after the squib kickoff by the Huskies was downed at that spot. In two plays the Devils scored, with Kaden Lasley breaking free around left end and racing 41 yards for a score. Gibson’s PAT put the Devils back in the lead for keeps at 20-14.
North Greene again drove the ball inside the Devil 10 yard line as the first half neared its end, converting two fourth down plays in the process. But time ran out as a pass from the 7 yard line to the end zone fell incomplete.
It appeared as if the second half would be a scoring free-for-all as both teams wasted little time in getting on the board. The Devils took the kickoff and drove 58 yards in five plays with Ken Godsey scoring on a 4-yd run and McConnell passing to Brad Steffey for the conversion and a 28-14 lead.
But the Huskies charged right down the field, with Colton Robbins getting a nice kickoff return from his 15 all the way to the Devil 35. Vaught ran hard, and he scored on a 6 yard sprint on a quick pitch. The PAT run failed and the Huskies trailed 28-20.
From that point on the Huskies just couldn’t get their defense off the field as the Devils kept rolling. They drove 64 yards in eight plays with McConnell on a keeper scoring from a yard out and Gibson kicking the point for a 35-20 lead. The North Greene offense went flat and had to give the ball over on a punt, and Castlewood scored on a 15 yard run by Kiser with Gibson’s PAT making it 42-20.
To top it off, the Virginians controlled most of the fourth quarter clock with an 82 yard drive that concluded with a 5 yard TD pass from McConnell to Kiser that sealed the deal at 49-20.
Lasley led the rushing attack for the Blue Devils with 95 yards while Kiser added 74.
North Greene’s Collins got 80 yards on the ground to go along with Vaught’s 119.
The Huskies will remain at home with a Thursday night game against Lakeway Christian of Morristown.
CASTLEWOOD 6 14 22 7 – 49
NORTH GREENE 8 6 6 0 – 20
Scoring: NG—Collins, 62 yard run (Vaught run); CHS—Kiser, 2 yard run (kick failed); Castle, 23 yard pass from McConnell (Gibson kick). NG – Duffy, 13 yard pass from Collins (run failed). CHS—Lasly, 41 yard run (Gibson kick); Godsey, 4 yard run (McConnell pass to Steffey). NG—Vaught, 6 yard run (run failed). CHS—McConnell, 1 yard run (Gibson kick); Kiser, 15 yard run (Gibson kick); Kiser, 5 yard pass from McConnell (Gibson kick).