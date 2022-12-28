PIGEON FORGE — Things looked great for the North Greene Huskies in the first period of Tuesday’s game against Russell (Ky.) at the King of the Smokies Tournament.
Then came the second period.
The Red Devils’ defense kept North Greene at bay for the first six minutes of the second frame, surrendering no points while turning that defense to offense on the other end en route to a 50-40 win.
Russell led 25-15 at the half and never looked back from there.
“That was probably our worst performance of the year,” North Greene coach Sam Tarlton said. “We played scared and didn’t handle it. The jury is still out on us as teams can get up on us in the half court and overplay us and take away what we are trying to do and we will have a real hard time getting anything in.
“We started out in the first quarter with a double-down on the big guy and I thought we were doubling down and rotating and they threw it right to us early on as we had an 11-6 lead but it was like we forgot everything we were trying to do.”
North Greene built an 11-6 lead with 52 seconds remaining in the opening period.
Russell scored the final four points of the first to cut the lead to 11-10 and that was a foreshadowing of what was going to happen in the second eight minutes of play.
The Huskies were held scoreless until the 2:05 mark when Jason Britton broke the slump.
“They just started pressing us and overplaying us and we couldn’t get our offense going,” Tarlton said. “It was like we were throwing pick-6’s and layups on the other end. I have to figure out what we have to get fixed because if anyone sees us on tape, they are going to overplay.”
Things didn’t improve to start the third period as the Red Devils kept feeding big man Damon Charles on the post and he knew what to do with it as Russell built a 39-23 lead.
Britton got the lead down to seven with a basket with less than a minute remaining.
Charles answered with a dunk on Russell’s next possession to help seal the 10-point victory.
“That’s one thing I will say, I don’t think our guys gave up but we have to play better and not get in that situation,” Tarlton said of his team’s fight in the fourth period. “That’s been a problem for us all year against any good team we play. It seems like we look up in the second half and we are down 15 and you aren’t going to come back from 15 down many times. Once you get down by that many, it’s hard to overcome. We have to do a better job of not doing that.”
Britton scored 22 points. Charles led the Red Devils with a game-high 23.
North Greene takes on host Pigeon Forge at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.