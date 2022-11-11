Josie Graham and Hannah Brooks both scored eight points, helping the North Greene Middle School girls basketball team rally past West View for a 21-17 victory Thursday.
Graham hit one field goal in each quarter, with Brooks scoring two of her baskets in the final frame. Chloe Keys had three points, and Heidi Trentham hit two foul shots in the fourth quarter to round out the scoring.
The Lady Huskies trailed 8-6 at the half but pitched a shutout during the third quarter, taking a 13-8 lead to the fourth.
UNICOI COUNTY 41 CHUCKEY-DOAK 28
Chuckey-Doak rallied in the second quarter to trail just 17-16 at the half, before Unicoi County took a 32-21 lead to the fourth quarter.
Jayden Myers hit three first-half field goals and scored a team-high eight points.
Chloe Kirkpatrick and Rylee Rawlings both scored five, Tralyn Southerland four, Gabby Atchison three, Isabelle Karriker two and Katie Johnson one. Kirkpatrick, Southerland and Atchison both hit from 3.
Brooklyn Sparks buried three triples and led Unicoi County with 15 points.
SULLIVAN CENTRAL 54 WEST GREENE 13
Missing two of their top scorers, West Greene Middle fell behind 20-0 after one quarter and 34-3 at the half at Sullivan Central.
Journey Lamons led the Lady Buffaloes with her five points, all in the third quarter. Grace Gates hit a 3-pointer and matched Aleea Aiken with three points, and Madison Wagner had two.
Addison Bunn had 19 points to lead the Lady Cougars.
MONDAY WEST GREENE 48 NORTH GREENE 8
The Lady Buffaloes began the week with a 48-8 triumph over county rival North Greene. Joie Shipley scored 15 points to lead the way, following up her nine-point first quarter with two more field goals in the second.
Payton Norton scored eight points, with Emily Justis and Sarah Justis adding six apiece. Aleea Aiken added five, and Journey Lamons four while Grace Gates and Madison Wagner both scored two.
Josie Graham, Heidi Trentham and Teaganne Vakkur all scored two points for North Greene. Kennedy Malone and Hannah Brooks each had one.