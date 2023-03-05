ONEIDA — In a season of overcoming one obstacle after another, the North Greene Lady Huskies cleared their biggest hurdle yet on Saturday night.
With a 40-39 win over the Oneida Lady Indians in the Class A sectional, the Lady Huskies punched their ticket to their fourth straight state tournament.
North Greene, now 20-17, will open the tourney against Van Buren County (23-9) at 4:30 p.m. central Wednesday at The Glass House in Murfreesboro.
And regardless of what transpires this week, this season will go down as one of the Lady Huskies' most triumphant.
"I'm a blessed man to be able to coach this group," said North Greene coach James Buchanan. "We only had nine players this season. We had multiple injuries throughout the year. There were several games in which we only suited up six players. And the girls just persevered.
"... I had been praying earnestly that the Lord would reward the girls for their efforts. I did not ask him to help us win basketball games. That's the least important thing. The girls' spiritual lives are the most important thing and I just wanted them to see what happens when you sow hard – you'll reap well."
The Lady Huskies' faith was never tested more this season than when they lost senior Zoe Sanders to a broken leg at the outset of a 59-56 loss at South Greene on Feb. 4.
Sanders had missed time prior to that with another injury.
"We had gotten all the girls back and had all nine of them and then Zoe broke her leg over there at South Greene," Buchanan said. "I thought, 'Man, she worked so hard to get back.'
"We were so happy her injury early in the year wasn't a season killer and then she ended up having a season killer. That took a little air out of our sails. The girls had to pick me up after that."
Pick Buchanan up the Lady Huskies did. They rallied to make a game of the loss at South Greene. And three days later, they went on the road again and gave Hampton – ranked No. 2 in Class A at the time – all it could handle before falling 62-51.
"The girls proved to me, 'We're OK even without one of our best players,'" Buchanan said. "They continued to work. They never complained. They never questioned. They've had great attitudes. They've done every single thing I've asked them to do. And for them to be rewarded with this is so storybook."
North Greene dressed eight players on Saturday. The starting five – Cambell Gaby, Grace Buchanan, Sonya Wagner, Haley Bailey and Hannah Miller – all logged more than 30 minutes with Buchanan, Bailey and Miller playing the entire 32.
The Lady Huskies outshot the Lady Indians 41 percent (17-of-41) to 27 percent (14-of-51). They outrebounded the Lady Indians 32-25. And they overcame 20 turnovers while the Lady Indians turned the ball over just nine times.
Trailing 36-33 after three quarter, North Greene did its best defensive work in the fourth, holding Oneida to just three points.
After Oneida's Braelyn Russ tied the game 39-39 late with two free throws, North Greene's Sonya Wagner was fouled and hit one of two free throws to give North Greene a 40-39 lead with 13 seconds left.
A driving, off-balance shot by Oneida's Kelsey Pike in the final seconds missed, sending the Lady Huskies pouring onto the floor in a wild celebration that included Buchanan pulling himself up to hang on a rim.
"The worst part about it is whose expense it had to come by," Buchanan said. "(Oneida coach Marv West) is first class. This school is first class. Those kids are first class.
"We see a lot of teams throughout the course of the year, and as far as how a team handles themselves – their dignity and their hustle and their attitudes – I have nothing but the highest level of respect for them."
North Greene led 15-8 after one quarter and 23-20 at halftime.
Wagner finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and three assists for the Lady Huskies. Gaby had 12 points, Miller had 10 points and 14 rebounds, Grace Buchanan had three points and Bailey had two points and seven rebounds.
Pike scored a game-high 14 points and pulled down a team-best six rebounds for Oneida, which ends its season at 26-7.