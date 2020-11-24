JONESBOROUGH — The North Greene boys took over in the second half on Monday night to knock off Sullivan South in the opening round of the Hardee’s Classic at David Crockett High School.
The Huskies topped the Rebels, who advanced to the Class 2A State Tournament last year, 67-52. But coach Sam Tarlton wants to win the longest running Thanksgiving tournament in the region, and knows he needs more from his team to do that.
“We want to come here and compete for this title. I think we have a team that can do that,” Tarlton said. “But we’re going to have to play better to beat the Crocketts and the Boones.
"We are trying to have a different mentality and be in attack mode all of the time, but we only had that in spurts. The second half was better, but we need more consistency.”
North Greene advances to play on Friday at 7:30 p.m. against the winner of David Crockett and Tri-Cities Christian. David Crockett and Tri-Cities Christian will play on Tuesday at 8 p.m.
Monday’s second half started with North Greene leading 31-23, and that quickly stretched to 35-23 after a breakaway dunk and a putback by Kendall Loftis.
Chriss Schultz then closed the quarter with six points in the paint while Chance Campbell knocked down a corner trey to put the Huskies on top 46-28.
Loftis and Schultz both had big nights in the paint for North Greene with 23 points apiece, while at the same time they controlled the glass to limit the Rebels’ opportunities.
“Chriss and Kendall, they make us go,” Tarlton said. “Those two should be all-league players for us. They can each dominate the game, Chriss with his physicality and Kendall with his athleticism.”
A baseline slam by Loftis put the Huskies in front 50-30, but 3-pointers by South’s Cooper Johnson and Jackson Dean closed the gap to 50-37 with 5:19 to play.
After consecutive transition layups by Loftis, North Greene grabbed its biggest lead at 58-37.
In the closing stretch, Johnson scored nine points for the Rebels against the Huskies’ reserves as the margin closed to 67-52 at the final horn.
North Greene was slow to get going in the first quarter. After a layup by Will Harris with 5:41 left in the opening period, Sullivan South led 7-4.
The Huskies did get things figured out and went on a 13-0 run over a 2:40 span. Schultz and Loftis each scored five points in the run. Carson Whaley also knocked down a triple from the left corner.
South scored five points in the final 34 seconds of the period to go into the second quarter trailing 17-12.
In the second quarter, the Rebels were twice able to get within two points. The first time was when Jackson Dean hit a triple to close the gap to 21-19, and then when Colton Mullins put in a layup to make it 25-23.
Over the final minute of the first half, Loftis got to the rim for four points. And with five seconds left, Jason Britton put the Huskies in front 31-23.
North Greene 17 14 15 21 — 67
Sullivan South 12 11 5 26 — 52
North Greene: Loftis 23, Schultz 23, Campbell 8, Whaley 5, Malone 3, Foulks 2, Britton 2, Frehsour 1.
Sullivan South: Johnson 17, Dean 11, Harris 8, Mullins 6, Holmes 5, Hoover 2, Hall 2, Bergeron 2.
GIRLS
TENNESSEE HIGH 52
WEST GREENE 33
The opening game of the Hardee’s Classic was tied 4-4 after West Greene’s Tayli Rader made one of two at the charity stripe.
The Lady Vikings then went on a 13-1 run in which Riley Fritz sank a pair of 3-pointers and scored eight points on the way to a 17-5 lead.
Taylor Lawson followed with four points for the Lady Buffs, but Tennessee High took a 20-9 lead into the second quarter.
In the second quarter, the Lady Buffs stepped up on defense and on the boards to slow the Lady Vikings’ offense. At the same time, Christianna Ricker hit from deep twice to cut the lead to 27-19 at halftime.
Tennessee High started the second half on a 10-2 run in which Madison Blair and Tori Ryan each put in four points. The quarter ended with the Lady Vikings leading 42-27.
With both teams going to their benches in the fourth quarter, the offenses slowed and Tennessee High finished with a 19-point win.
Lawson led West Greene with 16 points.
West Greene will play Sullivan South on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Sullivan South lost to David Crockett 67-31 on Monday.
West Greene 9 10 8 6 — 33
Tennessee 20 7 15 10 — 52
West Greene: Lawson 16, Ricker 5, Rader 5, Daniels 4, Cox 2.
Tennessee: Ryan 16, Fritz 14, Hayes 10, Cross 7, Blair 4.