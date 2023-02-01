ROAN MOUNTAIN — Make it six wins in a row for the North Greene girls.
Their latest triumph saw the Lady Huskies avenge an earlier district loss, as North Greene took a 40-38 victory at Cloudland on Tuesday night.
Leading 17-14 at the half, the Lady Huskies (15-12, 4-2 District 1-A) built a 28-21 lead before the fourth quarter began.
Zoe Sanders and Sonya Wagner led North Greene with 13 and 12 points respectively. Sanders made four field goals and went 5-of-7 at the foul line, making 3-of-4 in the fourth quarter. Wagner likewise hit four baskets, one being her 3-pointer in the second quarter.
Cambell Gaby and Grace Buchanan both hit a 3-pointer in the second half and finished with five points. Mercy Buchanan hit from deep once, and Haley Bailey had two points.
Ella Benfield hit from 3-point range twice in the fourth quarter and scored a game-high 18 points to lead Cloudland (14-5, 4-1).
BRITTON HEATS UP
Jason Britton, of course, gave North Greene’s boys a comfortable halftime lead in Tuesday’s 57-42 triumph at Cloudland.
The junior guard knocked down four of his five 3-pointers in the second quarter, where he scored 16 points and helped give his team a 33-18 halftime lead. The margin dipped to 37-31 before the fourth quarter before Dennis Malone and Bennett McLain helped North Greene (16-10, 4-2 District 1-A) finish the job.
Britton finished with 22 points for the Huskies. Luca May joined him in double figures with 10 points.
Malone hit two baskets aside from his 3-pointer in his seven-point fourth quarter, matching McLain with nine points. McLain went 5-of-6 at the free throw line in the final period.
Sam English’s fourth-quarter and-one gave him five points, and Lawson Davenport scored two.
Eli Morgan and Ryan Sexton scored 16 and 14 points respectively for the Highlanders (2-15, 1-4). Each player hit from 3-point range four times.