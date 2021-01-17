The North Greene boys took the best shot West Greene could throw at them on Saturday night and walked away with a hard-fought win over their cross-county rivals.
One night after a battle with District 1-A foe Hampton, the Huskies looked a little weary at times but were able to make enough plays late to capture a 72-63 win over the Buffaloes.
“We came out and looked like we played a tough conference game last night,” North Greene coach Sam Tarlton said. “We had no legs. We didn’t have much energy. But I was proud of them for staying the course and fighting to the end.
"West Greene played well and broke us down at times, and I have to give them a lot of credit. We have to handle back-to-backs better, but I will give the boys credit for fighting.”
The night started with the two teams trading shots and each trying to figure the other out. North Greene took a 6-3 lead when Chriss Schultz spun off a defender at the top of the key and slipped to the rim for a finger roll.
West Greene took the lead at 7-6 when Allen Vaughn drove through the lane and bounced a pass to Ethan Turner who laid it in for two points.
West Greene’s lead moved to 13-8 on a layup by Leyton Frye, but Schultz tied things 13-13 for the Huskies when he drained a straight away trey.
Two layups by Kendall Loftis moved the Huskies lead to 17-13 and the quarter ended with North Greene leading 17-15.
West Greene moved back in front 25-23 after Kenton Cobble hit from behind the arc and then Braylan Rader converted a three-point play.
Schultz once again gave the Huskies the lead when he ripped a corner 3-pointer for a 30-28 lead.
Schultz scored North Greene’s final seven points of the first half to send his team to the locker room leading 39-34.
For the night, Schultz – an exchange student from Germany – led all scorers with 35 points, 23 in the first half.
“Good luck guarding him when he gets it in the paint,” Tarlton said of Schultz. “When he gets back to his left shoulder it seems like 80 percent of the time it's going in. He’s a good one.”
The score stayed tight through much of the third quarter. The Buffaloes closed the gap to 41-38 when Turner powered in a bucket from the block with 6:26 left in the period, but that was as close as West Greene got the rest of the night.
In the final 1:08 of the third quarter, the Huskies got 3-pointers from Schultz and Cayden Foulks to stretch their lead to 55-46.
The Buffaloes scored the first five points of the fourth quarter, and Frye bounced through traffic for a layup that narrowed West Greene’s deficit to 55-51.
Then North Greene began to pull away again and after Foulks hit from behind the arc the lead reached 65-56.
With 1:31 left, North Greene took its biggest lead of the night at 71-60 when Loftis converted a third-chance basket.
Loftis was also tough to handle inside for the Buffaloes and finished with 18 points. Foulks scored 10 points for North Greene.
Vaughn led West Greene’s balanced scoring effort with 14 points. Frye and Rader each had 13 points, and Turner scored 12.
North Greene 17 22 16 17 — 72
West Greene 15 19 12 17 — 63
North Greene: Schultz 35, Loftis 18, Foulks 10, Cooter 5, Campbell 3, Whaley 1.
West Greene: Vaughn 14, Frye 13, Rader 13, Turner 12, Cobble 7, McIntyre 4.
GIRLS
North Greene 82
West Greene 30
The North Greene girls are getting everyone involved and making it look easy as they picked up their third lopsided win of the week.
The Lady Huskies' week also included wins over Chuckey-Doak and Hampton by an average margin of 38 points.
“We played hard tonight,” North Greene coach James Buchanan said. “When we had Cloudland in here about a week ago, I thought they were the tougher team. Since then we have focused on that, and I think the kids have responded to that this week.”
Saturday started with North Greene scoring the first seven points of the contest and Breezy Savage accounted for five of them.
The Lady Huskies did not really start pulling away until a three-point play by Shelby Davenport made the score 17-7 at the 3:08 mark.
Davenport followed that by hitting from behind the arc twice as the score moved to 23-13.
Over the final 52 seconds of the first quarter, North Greene scored seven points to take a 30-13 lead. Savage started the stretch with a triple, Davenport followed by turning Emily Britton’s steal into two points, and the quarter closed with Haleigh Bernard sinking a pair of free tosses.
West Greene’s Kinsley Ellenburg kept the Lady Buffaloes within striking distance for much of the quarter by dropping in seven points.
Buchanan started mixing in the second unit at the start of the second period and he did not see any drop off in production.
Zoe Sanders got things started with a 3-pointer and Brooklyn Anderson put in a pair from the block as the lead moved to 39-19.
The Lady Huskies closed the first half on a 17-5 run that saw Savage, Davenport, Bernard and Sonya Wagner all score four points as their lead reached 54-24 at intermission.
Davenport, Savage and Bernard all scored in double digits on Saturday and they all did all of their damage in the first half. Davenport finished with 15 points, Savage had 14 and Bernard 10.
“It’s great to see them spread the ball around like that,” Buchanan said. “This is a very unselfish team. We can have anybody lead us in scoring and that doesn’t seem to bother the girls. They just want to win.”
North Greene started the second half with six straight points, and Campbell Gaby put in four of them.
Gaby made the most of her extra playing time on Saturday as she did a little bit of everything for North Greene. Led by her pesky defense and aggressive rebounding, the Lady Huskies gave up just six points in the second half.
“Campbell Gaby played tough, hard-nosed basketball tonight,” Buchanan said. “She went after every loose ball and rebound tonight, and ran the floor hard.”
After a jumper from Ellenburg, North Greene scored the final 12 points of the third quarter with Hailee English scoring six points and Britton adding four as North Greene’s lead reached 72-26.
North Greene’s scoring slowed in the fourth quarter but 3-pointers from Grace Buchanan and Natausha Harmon sent it to a 52-point win.
North Greene 30 24 18 10 — 82
West Greene 13 11 2 4 — 30
North Greene: Davenport 15, Savage 14, Bernard 10, Wagner 8, Anderson 7, English 7, Gaby 6, Britton 4, Sanders 3, Buchanan 3, Harmon 3, Bailey 3.
West Greene: Ellenburg 9, Daniels 7, Rader 4, Lawson 4, Cox 2, Ricker 2, Ripley 2.