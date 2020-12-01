Snow was coming down outside the Huskies Den on Monday night, but inside the North Greene boys basketball team was on fire.
The Huskies torched the nets with 12 3-pointers, put 12 players in the scoring column and put six players in double figures as they blew out Northview Academy 96-40.
“We had a couple guys get hot, and this is the type offensive night we can have when that happens,” North Greene coach Sam Tarlton said. “It wasn’t one guy; we were sharing the ball. Everybody took open shots when we got them. It’s harder to guard a team that can put five in double figures than a team that counts on one guy.”
While the offense was startling, what impressed Tarlton most on Monday was his team’s commitment to defense after a rough weekend with losses to David Crockett and Daniel Boone in the Hardee’s Classic.
On Monday, the Huskies played tough and gave Northview nothing easy, often turning defense into offense on the other end.
“I’m so proud of them because I challenged them after this weekend,” Tarlton said. “We had a goal on defense and we met it. Our biggest thing is just sitting down and guarding the ball. If we do what we are supposed to do on defense it feeds into your offense, and you saw that we can score.”
Monday started with Chriss Schultz nailing a 3-pointer on the game’s first possession, and in less than three minutes the Huskies led 10-2.
Two 3-pointers by Chance Campbell and one by Cayden Foulks followed and by the end of the first quarter North Greene led 24-8.
North Greene scored the first 12 points of the second quarter to go in front 36-8 with 6:27 to play in the first half. Schultz went to the rim for six points while Campbell and Foulks each hit from deep in the stretch.
Kendall Loftis then scored four points in the paint and Campbell hit from deep two more times to bring his total to five makes from behind the arc as the lead reached 50-16.
In the final two minutes of the first half, Shane Cooter scored four points while Cody Freshour and Cameron Breedon sank 3-pointers to send the Huskies to the break leading 60-24.
The Huskies hit 10 3-pointers in the first half on their way to a 60-point first half.
On the night, Schultz led North Greene with 17 points. Campbell scored 15 points, all from behind the arc. Loftis put in 14 points, Cooter 12, Foulks 10 and Freshour scored 10 points off the bench.
Just over a minute into the second half, North Greene pushed its lead to 64-24 when Loftis took an inbounds pass at the top of the key and slashed to the rim for a layup.
Jason Britton finished the third quarter with a pair of free throws that put the Huskies up 83-33.
With the clock running continuously in the fourth quarter, Freshour led the Huskies bench contingent on a 13-0 run that put the home team up 96-35 with 2:47 to play. Freshour scored seven points in the run.
Preston Hickey led Northview with 18 points on Monday and crossed the 1,000-point career scoring mark.
North Greene 24 36 23 13 — 96
Northview 8 16 9 7 — 40
North Greene: Schultz 17, Campbell 15, Loftis 14, Cooter 12, Foulks 10, Freshour 10, Whaley 4, English 3, Breedon 3, Malone 2, Grissinger 1.
Northview: Hickey 18, Weyant 9, Presnell 6, McGill 4, Tippit 2, Swann 1.
GIRLS NORTHVIEW 57 NORTH GREENE 44
The North Greene Greene girls got rattled in the first half on Monday and could not recover in the second half.
“This was a tough one,” North Greene coach James Buchanan said. “They came out in a three-quarter-court press, and we hadn’t prepared for that. I thought it was a simple adjustment, but it seemed to spook us. We had a lot of turnovers that we never overcame. Once we got down I think their kids were too smart and too solid to let us get back in it.”
Buchanan will now turn his attention to practice, something that has been very limited in the early portion of the season, as the Lady Huskies look ahead to a matchup with South Greene on Saturday.
“We need practice, that’s the only way I can put it,” Buchanan said. “We had one day of practice last week. We’ve not had enough time to work on us. We’re limited in what we can call. I’m excited for the next four days because we get to focus on us.”
Northview scored the first six points of the night, but North Greene closed the gap to 8-7 after a straight-away 3-pointer from Breezy Savage and a layup by Brooklyn Anderson.
The Lady Huskies made it a one-point game two more times before the quarter closed, first when Emily Britton hit from deep to make it 11-10 and then Haleigh Bernard powered in a layup to finish the period with Northview leading 13-12.
The Lady Cougars started the second quarter on a 9-2 run with Campbell Penland and Lexi Bates each hitting from behind the arc for a 22-14 lead.
North Greene’s offense struggled to get anything going in the period and went to halftime trailing 29-18.
In the third quarter, the Lady Huskies scoring picked up, but they still could not keep up with Northview as the Lady Cougars’ lead reached 48-32.
Shelby Davenport scored five points in the period for North Greene while Skylar Jenkins scored seven for Northview.
The Lady Huskies turned up the intensity in the fourth quarter and closed the gap to 50-38 in just over a minute with four points from Savage and two from Anderson.
The run stopped there as North Greene could not keep up the pace and fell 57-44.
Three Lady Huskies finished in double figures with Davenport scoring 12 points, Savage 11 and Anderson 11. Bates and Penland each scored 12 points for the Lady Cougars.
North Greene 12 6 14 12 — 44
Northview 13 16 19 9 — 57
North Greene: Davenport 12, Savage 11, Anderson 10, Britton 5, Bernard 2, Wagner 2, English 2.
Northview: Penland 12, L. Bates 12, Jenkins 11, S. Bates 7, Brown 7, Horner 6, Justus 2.